IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20

The second T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and India (IND) is set to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Riding on the exploits of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, India landed the first blow in the series despite a spirited batting performance from the Sri Lankans. The hosts will be looking to level the series with a better performance and will bank on Wanindu Hasaranga, who was the pick of the bowlers in the previous game.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya and Dushmantha Chameera

IND XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Prithvi Shaw/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, K Gowtham, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

IND vs SL, 2nd T20

Date and Time: 28th July 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the R Premadasa Stadium, with the spinners likely to get some help off the surface. As seen in the previous game, there is ample swing on offer for the pacers. With dew playing a factor, the bowlers will struggle as the match progresses. The pitch should ideally get better to bat on, with both teams looking to chase upon winning the toss. 170 should be a good total at the venue.

Today's IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ishan Kishan: The southpaw has had a stellar start to his T20I career, although he couldn't get going in the death overs in the previous game. Watch out for his explosive shots as he seeks to seal a place in the Indian T20I side.

Batsmen

Devdutt Padikkal: Likely to make his debut, Devdutt Padikkal is one of India's best batting prospects in the shortest format. With an eye for a big score, expect the southpaw to make a mark in this very first appearance for Team India.

Avishka Fernando: A popular pick in the IND vs SL Dream11 teams, Avishka Fernando couldn't translate his ODI form into the shortest format in the first encounter. Given his eye for a big score in the T20Is, expect the Sri Lankan opener to make amends on Tuesday.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga: Sri Lanka's X-factor with the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga has been their best bowler this year. With a brilliant googly and exceptional power-hitting ability towards the backend of an innings, Hasaranga is certainly a must-have in any IND vs SL Dream11 team.

Hardik Pandya: Perhaps India's best fast-bowling all-rounder, Hardik has flattered to deceive on this tour. But a player of his caliber can't be kept quiet for too long with a big performance likely on the horizon for the lanky all-rounder.

Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: India's lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar silenced his critics with a man-of-the-match performance in the previous game. With ample swing on offer and his clever use of variations in death overs, Bhuvi is one to keep tabs on ahead of the fixture.

Dushmantha Chameera: Dushmantha Chameera impressed with figures of 2 for 24 in the first encounter, keeping the likes of Hardik and Kishan at bay. Blessed with pace and control, one can expect the Sri Lankan to deliver a wicket or two with the ball in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) - 122 points

Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - 89 points

Charith Asalanka (SL) - 65 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 62 points

Deepak Chahar (IND) - 62 points

Important stats for IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Eight wickets in six T20I matches in 2021; Bowling average - 17.12

Wanindu Hasaranga: 12 wickets in seven T20I matches in 2021; ER - 5.33

Ishan Kishan: 80 runs in three T20I matches, SR - 145.45

Avishka Fernando: 159 runs in three ODIs vs India in 2021, SR - 77.94

Hardik Pandya: 484 runs and 42 wickets in 49 T20I matches, Batting SR - 145.35

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, K Gowtham, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

IND vs SL 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Devdutt Padikkal

Edited by Samya Majumdar