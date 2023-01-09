IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SL Dream11 prediction.

After a highly competitive T20I series, India and Sri Lanka will shift their focus to the 50-over format. Team India will start as the overwhelming favorites heading into the game with their star players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and possibly Jasprit Bumrah in line for a place in the playing 11. They have a well-balanced side and valuable momentum on their side, holding him in good stead.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are a force to be reckoned with in this format, with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka being crucial to their fortunes. Like Team India, Sri Lanka also have a well-balanced side and will be eyeing an upset win in what promises to be an exciting game in Guwahati.

IND vs SL Match Details, 1st ODI

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SL, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 10th January 2023, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IND vs SL 2023 ODIs Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

IND vs SL pitch report for 1st ODI

The only ODI at this venue saw India chase down 322 with relative ease against a young West Indies side in 2018. The game saw only 10 wickets fall, with six of them falling to spin, indicating help on offer for the spinners. There should not be much swing available early on, allowing batters to go hard from ball one. Chasing could be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

Record at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati in ODIs

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 322

2nd-innings score: 326

IND vs SL Form Guide

Sri Lanka: L-NR-W

India: L-L-W

IND vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (90 matches, 2616 runs, Average: 31.52)

Kusal Mendis looked in decent touch in the T20I series, scoring 103 runs at a strike rate of 145.07. Mendis is a brilliant player of spin and has a good record against the Indians as well. While Ishan Kishan also stands out as a good option, Mendis' experience makes him a top pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (265 matches, 12471 runs, Average: 57.47)

Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the 50-over format with over 12000 runs at an average of 57.47. He scored a hundred in his last ODI against Bangladesh and also averages 60 with the bat against Sri Lanka in this format. Given his ability and prior exploits at this venue itself, Kohli is a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (34 matches, 672 runs, 39 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga is another world-class player who has been in good form over the last few seasons. Although Hasaranga did not have a great T20I series against India, his ability to pick up wickets is impressive. With Hasaranga boasting 39 wickets at an economy rate of 5.08 in 34 matches, he is another must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (16 matches, 24 wickets, Average: 26.71)

Mohammed Siraj has been a consistent performer for the Indians in this format with 24 wickets in 16 matches. He is averaging 26.71 in ODIs with an economy of 4.86. With Siraj capable of picking up wickets in the powerplay and death overs, he is a good addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of Sri Lanka's go-to players in this format with 39 wickets in 34 matches. Hasaranga also has a batting average and a strike rate of 25.85 and 106.16, adding value down the order. With the Sri Lankan all-rounder due for a big performance, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has emerged as one of the most consistent performers in the ODI format with 1537 runs in 35 ODI innings at an average of 48.03. Shreyas scored 724 runs in 15 ODI innings at an average of 55.69 in 2022, holding him in good stead. With Iyer likely to bat at No. 4 for India, he is a viable captaincy choice in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 12471 runs in 265 matches Mohammed Siraj 24 wickets in 16 matches Kuldeep Yadav 119 wickets in 73 matches Charith Asalanka 752 runs in 18 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 39 wickets in 34 matches

IND vs SL match expert tips for 1st ODI

Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka are two of the best batters on the Sri Lanka circuit. While Shanaka had a stellar T20I series against India with 124 runs at a strike rate of 187.88, Asalanka averages nearly 50 in ODIs. Given the conditions on offer in Guwahati, both Shanaka and Asalanka could be fine additions to your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, click here!

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Shreyas Iyer (c), Charith Asalanka

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Dasun Shanaka (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Dilshan Madushanka

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes