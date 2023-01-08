IND vs SL 2023 ODIs Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

After an excellent win in the T20I series, India will host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series from January 10 to 15. Three cities, namely Guwahati, Kolkata and Thiruvananathapuram, will play host to this series.

The Men in Blue have named a star-studded squad for this series, featuring the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya has received a promotion as the BCCI has named him as the new vice-captain for the ODI team.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to gain some experience of playing ODI cricket on Indian pitches ahead of the Cricket World Cup. The Islanders will also be keen to finalize their combination in the 50-over format, keeping the mega event in mind. Here is the complete schedule of the series:

IND vs SL 2023 ODI Series schedule (With timings in IST)

1st ODI: January 10 - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

2nd ODI: January 12 - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

3rd ODI: January 15 - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

Before the three-match series between the two Asian teams gets underway, here's a list of the telecast channels that will broadcast the matches.

IND vs SL 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports Network will telecast all matches of the upcoming ODI series in India. Fans can follow the live coverage in English as well as regional languages. Here is a list of TV channels where fans can watch the ODIs live:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), DD Sports 1.0, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of the matches will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and application. Fans will have to buy a subscription on the website to watch the matches live.

