Ravindra Jadeja trolls Star Sports Tamil, says No 8 too early for him in CSK batting order

Ravindra Jadeja is very active on social media. The India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder trolled Star Sports Tamil in a Twitter thread for slotting him at No 8 in CSK's batting order.

The player auction ahead of the IPL 2022 is just around the corner. Star Sports Tamil tweeted to ask CSK fans who they would want the franchise to pick at the auction.

Their tweet read (translated):

“Auction preparations have started. Many wacky stars are waiting. Who has a place in your Chennai IPL Team XI? Comment #DearViewers”

They further added an image of a team sheet with seven blanks and the slots of the four retained players in their probable batting order. They put Ruturaj Gaikwad at 1, Moeen Ali at 3, MS Dhoni at 7 and Jadeja at 8.

Jadeja came up with a hilarious response:

“No 8 is too early for me ! Put me @ 11”

Fans were amused by Jadeja's response and started to react with likes and comments.

In another tweet, the southpaw asked Star Sports Tamil and CSK's official handle to translate the tweet as it was originally written in Tamil.

“Translate pls”

The Star Sports Tamil Twitter handle replied:

“Rockstar will shine at any position!”

Given his recent form, Jadeja is expected to bat in the top six for CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja to miss home series against WI

Jadeja will miss the white-ball home series against West Indies starting on February 6, with the BCCI announcing that the southpaw is "undergoing the final stage of recovery post his knee injury."

The Saurashtra cricketer, who missed the recent tour of South Africa, posted a video of himself horse riding at his farm. It would be safe to assume that he has completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy and is back home.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sanjay Rajan