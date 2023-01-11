IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SL Dream11 prediction.

Team India came in with a good performance with both the bat and ball in the previous match, with Virat Kohli and Umran Malik standing out. They have a good mix of youth and experience and will be keen to wrap up a series win in Kolkata.

However, they are up against a Sri Lanka side who are a force to be reckoned with in white-ball cricket. While their batting unit has some experience to fall back on, Sri Lanka will rely on their star all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga to step up.

With the series potentially on the line, a cracking game is on the cards at the iconic Eden Gardens.

IND vs SL Match Details, 2nd ODI

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 12th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs SL pitch report for 2nd ODI

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a good one to bat on with the average first-innings score in the last three matches being 326. Although 71 percent of the wickets across the last three matches have been accounted for by pacers, there should be enough help available for the spinners. The powerplay phase will also be key, with almost 20 percent of the wickets across the last three matches falling in the first 10 overs.

Record at the Eden Gardens in ODIs (Last 3 matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 326

2nd-innings score: 256

IND vs SL Form Guide

Sri Lanka: L-NR-W-L

India: L-L-W-W

IND vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (91 matches, 2616 runs, Average: 31.14)

Kusal Mendis is an experienced campaigner, having played in 91 ODIs and averaging 31.14. Although Mendis did not score any runs in the previous game, he has been in decent form of late. He was one of Sri Lanka's top run-scorers in the ICC T20 World Cup and given his ability against spin, Mendis is a top pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (113 off 87 in the previous match)

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in this format, having scored two consecutive hundreds coming into the game. Kohli has a terrific record against Sri Lanka as well, with an average of 61.39. Given the form that he is in, Kohli is a fine addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (35 matches, 688 runs, 39 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga has not been in the best of form on this tour but remains a valuable asset to the Sri Lankan side. He has 688 runs and 39 wickets in 35 matches, with a bowling economy of 5.14 holding him in good stead. With Hasaranga due for a big performance, he should be a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (17 matches, 26 wickets, Average: 25.81)

Mohammed Siraj has been one of India's best bowlers in this format, picking up 26 wickets in 17 matches. He is averaging 25.81 with the ball in ODI cricket with a bowling strike rate of 32.08. Given the conditions on offer early on, Siraj can be backed in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has not been able to translate his T20 form into ODI cricket just yet. The leg-spinner is one of the best there is with a List-A bowling average of 25.27. He is also a good player of spin and has often been used higher up the order. With the Eden Gardens known to help spinners, Hasaranga is a viable captaincy pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma looked to be in imperious touch in the previous game, scoring 83 runs off 67 balls. Rohit also scored a double-hundred the last time he faced Sri Lanka in an ODI at Eden Gardens. Given his experience and ability to score big hundreds, Rohit is a good captaincy choice for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 113(87) in the previous match Mohammed Siraj 2/30 in the previous match Rohit Sharma 83(67) in the previous match Charith Asalanka 775 runs in 19 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 39 wickets in 35 matches

IND vs SL match expert tips for 2nd ODI

Dasun Shanaka has been the standout Sri Lankan batter on this tour. He scored a hundred in the previous ODI as well, playing both pace and spin ably. With Shanaka in good form and possibly playing a role with the ball, he could be a good addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Shubman Gill (c), Pathum Nissanka

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dilshan Madushanka

