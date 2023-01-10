India Player Ratings from 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka as Virat Kohli hits 73rd international century in comfortable win

Team India hammered Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10 to take the lead in the three-match series.

After batting first, the hosts posted an imposing 373/7 on the board on the back of contributions from Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj scalped five wickets between them as Sri Lanka fell short despite Dasun Shanaka's valiant hundred.

Here are India's player ratings from their win over Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

IND vs SL 2022: Top order comes to the party for Team India

Rohit Sharma: 8.5/10

Rohit looked fluent on his comeback from injury, smacking 83 off just 67. India would've welcomed the innings from the skipper, who had a mixed day on the field.

Shubman Gill: 8/10

Like his opening partner, Gill started off with a flurry of boundaries. He made a comfortable 60-ball 70 before a soft LBW dismissal saw him miss out on a century.

Virat Kohli: 8.5/10

Kohli rode his luck during his innings as he was dropped twice, but he managed to notch up his 73rd international century. It was a classic knock from the No. 3 batter, who looked in great nick. He dropped a tough chance in the deep.

Shreyas Iyer: 6/10

Shreyas missed out on an excellent opportunity to record another notable score. He holed out for 28 after striking three fours and a six in what was a throwaway dismissal. The 28-year-old took a good catch in the deep.

Hardik Pandya: 4/10

Hardik failed to make the most of the death overs once again, falling in the 45th over while attempting a big shot. His six overs were rather uneventful, although they yielded one wicket.

KL Rahul: 6.5/10

Rahul showed great intent during his 29-ball stay at the crease, ensuring India carried on their momentum. He was bowled around his legs in rather bizarre fashion, but the Men in Blue will be delighted to see their No. 5 carry on his good form at the position. Rahul was tidy with the gloves as well.

Axar Patel: 3/10

Axar failed to contribute with the bat and went wicketless as well. While a couple of tough chances were dropped off his bowling, the left-arm spinner didn't seem too penetrative.

Mohammad Shami: 3/10

Returning from injury, Shami looked slightly out of rhythm in the opening powerplay. He got a few balls to nip around but was India's most expensive bowler on the night.

Umran Malik: 8/10

Malik was once again expensive, as he conceded 57 runs in his eight overs, but he was a treat to watch. He returned three wickets, including the crucial scalp of Pathum Nissanka.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj's opening spell set the tone for India's defense. He dismissed Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis, continuing from where he left off in 2022. The pacer was India's most economical bowler in the first ODI.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 5/10

Chahal looked very threatening at the start of his spell, but his control over the game waned with time. The leg-spinner had to settle for one wicket in a performance that promised much more than it delivered.

