IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SL Dream11 prediction.

After two thrilling T20Is, it all comes down to the third and final match of the series between India and Sri Lanka. Team India have shown glimpses of their ability but have not clicked as a unit so far. India will bank on their senior players Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to step up as they seek a series-defining win. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been the better of the two sides in the series with captain Dasun Shanaka leading from the front. Although they do not boast the same star power as the hosts, the Lankans will fancy their chances of a series win. With the outcome of the series hanging in the balance, an intriguing game beckons in Rajkot.

IND vs SL Match Details, 3rd T20I

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the third T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

IND vs SL pitch report for 3rd T20I

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a high-scoring one with the average first innings score being 180 across four T20Is. There has also been an instance of a 200-plus score also being chased down at the venue. Pacers have found more help, picking up 60 percent of the wickets while the second innings has seen spinners make a big impact. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to come into play as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 180

2nd-innings score: 150

IND vs SL Form Guide

Sri Lanka: L-W-L-L-W

India: NR-W-Tied-W-L

IND vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha.

India injury/team news

No new injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (23 T20I matches, 628 runs, Average: 28.55)

Ishan Kishan has shown glimpses of his ability with 39 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 115. He has a T20 strike rate of 130.85 and is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Kishan looking good for a big score, he is a top pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dasun Shanaka (2 matches, 101 runs, SR: 206.12)

Dasun Shanaka has been the standout batter in the series with 101 runs at a strike rate of 206.12. He has looked in good touch against both pace and spin with scores of 45 and 56 in the series. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Shanaka stands out as the ideal pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (54 T20I matches, 494 runs, 88 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the top all-rounders in the world with 494 runs and 88 wickets to his name in 54 T20Is. Hasaranga has a bowling average of 14.88 and has picked up a wicket in every 13 balls in his T20I career. Although he was a touch expensive with the ball in the previous game, Hasaranga's bowling prowess and experience should make him a must-have in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Umran Malik (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 15.00)

Umran Malik has been in good form this series, picking up five wickets at an average of 15. Malik has used his raw pace to good effect but has been expensive in his T20I career. Given his wicket-taking ability, Malik should be a good addition to your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has shown glimpses of his bowling ability with two wickets in two matches in the series. Hasaranga has scored 21 runs in the lower middle order as well and has been used as a floater in the batting order by Sri Lanka. With Hasaranga boasting a brilliant record in India, he is a top captaincy choice for your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav bounced back into run-scoring form in the previous game, scoring 51 runs in 36 balls. He has a stellar record in this format, averaging 43.12 with a strike rate of 177.91. Given his ability to score quick runs in the top order, Suryakumar Yadav is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 1466 runs in 44 matches Arshdeep Singh 33 wickets in 21 matches Axar Patel 96 runs and 2 wickets in this series Charith Asalanka 710 runs in 33 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 88 wickets in 54 matches

IND vs SL match expert tips for 3rd T20I

Hardik Pandya is one of the world's best all-rounders. He has a T20I strike rate of 144.18 and has been bowling regularly for India in recent months as well. Given his all-round skill set and the conditions on offer, Hardik could be a game-changing selection in your IND vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kasun Rajitha, Umran Malik

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka (vc), Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dilshan Madushanka, Umran Malik

