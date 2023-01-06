IND vs SL 2023: Hits and flops as the visitors win the 2nd T20I to level the series in Pune 

After a slim loss in the opening T20I, Sri Lanka bounced back in the ongoing three-match series to beat India in the second game on Thursday (January 5) in Pune by 16 runs.

Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first. India started poorly with the ball as the Sri Lankan opening pair made 80 runs in just 8.2 overs. After 16 overs, Sri Lanka's total was 138/6. Skipper Dasun Shanaka, with his outstanding 22-ball 56*, provided a late blitz to take his side's total to 206/6.

Chasing down that total was always going to be an arduous task for a relatively young Indian side. Things went from bad to worse as they made a horrible start, losing five wickets for just 57 runs.

Then came the 'never-say-die' spirit of Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36) and Axar Patel (65 off 31), who added 91 runs for the sixth wicket in just 40 balls. However, the mammoth target of 207 remained far-fetched as India lost the game by 16 runs.

With the win, Sri Lanka have now leveled the series with one game remaining.

Here's a look at the hits and flops from the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

#4 Flop - Indian top-order

Team India lost four quick wickets inside the powerplay [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Despite 206 being a strong total to hunt down, there was enough help from the surface, which made the conditions favorable for the batters.

However, the Indian top-order once again failed (like during the first T20 in Mumbai) against an inspired Sri Lankan bowling attack in Pune.

They looked clueless against some early swing by the Lankan pacers and lacked application in the middle.

Ishan Kishan went for a wild swing which led to his downfall, while Shubman Gill played a nothing shot and got caught at mid-on. Debutant Rahul Tripathi was then caught behind before Hardik Pandya hit a short ball straight to long-on off Chamika Karunaratne's bowling.

#3 Hit - Axar Patel

Axar Patel was India's best player in the second T20I [P.C: BCCI]

Time and again, Axar has shown that he can add value to the side with his batting as well as his bowling. However, he took it up a notch as the 65-run knock he played in the second T20I was one of the best played by a No. 7 batter in a T20 international game.

He entered the crease when India were in dire straits at 57-5 in 9.1 overs. Axar took three balls to settle in before unleashing himself against the Sri Lankan spinners.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty in 20 balls by Axar Patel - what a mad knock this has been by Axar. Fifty in 20 balls by Axar Patel - what a mad knock this has been by Axar. https://t.co/qx4l7Z0p6o

After amassing 13 runs off the 13th over, the Gujarat-born all-rounder went berserk against Wanindu Hasaranga. He clobbered the leg-spinner for three consecutive sixes and brought India back into the game.

Not often does anyone overshadow Suryakumar while batting with him, but Axar did exactly that, striking at above 200, while SKY scored at a strike rate of around 140.

Axar also bowled a tight spell of 4-0-24-2 in the first innings.

#2 Flop - Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh was off the radar in the 2nd T20I [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Arshdeep Singh made it into the starting XI in Pune after being forced to sit out the first T20I due to illness. The left-armer, who was India's best bowler at the T20 World Cup 2022, was disappointing during his comeback to the team.

His discipline left a lot to be desired, as the 23-year-old bowled five no-balls. He bowled a hat-trick of no-balls in his maiden over, which went for 26 runs (including extras).

In the penultimate over of the Sri Lankan innings, Arshdeep once again overstepped twice and leaked 20 runs (including extras). His miserable showing in the second T20I is evident from his figures of 2-0-37-0.

The young pacer will want to overcome his poor performance and bounce back in the next game.

#1 Hit - Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka was picked as the Player of the Match in the 2nd T20I against India [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Dasun Shanaka's knack for scoring runs against India continued on Thursday as the Sri Lankan captain came up with another special T20I innings for his side.

Batting lower down the order, Shanaka has now delivered multiple times under pressure. The senior player once again showed why he is one of the finest finishers in T20Is.

Coming to bat in the 16th over, Shanaka milked singles in the first two overs to get his eye in. However, once he was settled, the right-hander took on India's man-in-form in Umran Malik. He hit the speedster for two maximums and a boundary in the 18th over.

After accumulating 18 runs off the 19th over, Shanaka tormented Shivam Mavi and scored 20 runs off the final over of the game. With the help of two fours and six maximums, Shanaka registered a brilliant half-century in just 20 balls, the fastest by a Sri Lankan in T20Is.

Shanaka capped off the game with the ball as well. India needed 21 runs off the last over with two set batters in Axar and Mavi still at the crease. However, Shanaka bowled a terrific over and leaked just four runs while also taking two wickets.

Expectantly, the 31-year-old was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his outstanding contributions during the game.

