IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Match 3

India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns in the third Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground in Dubai on Tuesday, September 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SL 2022 Dream11 prediction.

India, after starting their Asia Cup with two wins, succumbed to a loss at the hands of Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash. However, they are still the favorites to make it to the final, for which a win against the Lankans is a must. Team India will bank on their star-studded batting unit to come through for them with all eyes on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of two wins, including a brilliant victory over Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage. While they will start as underdogs, Sri Lanka will bank on their spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana to deliver the goods.

With this potentially being a must-win game for both teams, a cracking contest is on the cards in Dubai.

IND vs SL Match Details, Asia Cup 2022

The third match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 featuring India and Sri Lanka will be played on September 6 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four, Match 3

Date and Time: 6th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Ground, Dubai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Exclusive Broadcaster: Hotstar

IND vs SL pitch report for Asia Cup 2022

Dubai has offered a chase-friendly track, with four out of the five Asia Cup 2022 matches at the venue being won by the teams batting second. The pitch has been brilliant for batting, with the last two games seeing 175 and 181 being chased down with relative ease. There will be some help on offer for the spinners, who have accounted for almost 40 percent of the wickets to fall here. Dew could play a part in the second innings, making it difficult for the bowlers.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 162

Average 2nd-innings score: 155

IND vs SL Form Guide

India: WWW

Sri Lanka: LWW

IND vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

India injury/team news

No changes are expected

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IND vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (3 matches, 98 runs, Average: 32.67)

Kusal Mendis has been Sri Lanka's best batter in the tournament, scoring 98 runs in three matches. His last two outings have seen him come up with scores of 36 (19) and 60 (37). Given the form that he is in at the moment, he is a good pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Suryakumar Yadav (3 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 183.33)

Suryakumar Yadav is another in-form batter who has excelled in the Asia Cup 2022. He has scored 99 runs in three matches, with his strike rate of 183.33 standing out. Surya's lone outing against Sri Lanka in his T20I career saw him score a fifty. With the right-handed batter being a good player of spin, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (3 matches, 20 runs, 3 wickets)

Wanindu Hasaranga has not been at his fluent best, picking up three wickets in as many games. He is conceding just over 7.5 runs per over, which is not too bad. With the Indians struggling a bit against spin in the Asia Cup 2022, Hasaranga should be a top pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ravi Bishnoi (1/26 vs Pakistan in the previous match)

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for India in their previous game, returning with figures of 1/26. He has a decent record in T20Is, taking 16 wickets in 10 matches. He has a commendable strike rate of 14.50 in T20Is, holding him in good stead. Given his performance in the previous game, Bishnoi should be a good pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

IND vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has a decent record against India in T20Is, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 12.40. Although he has been a touch wayward in the last few games, Hasaranga is perhaps Sri Lanka's best bowler. With Hasaranga also capable of scoring quick runs, he is a good option as captain or vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has come up with scores of 12 (18), 21 (13) and 28 (16) in the Asia Cup 2022. His form has improved with each passing game. But Rohit is due for a big knock and should be a brilliant captaincy pick for your IND vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 154 runs in 3 matches Arshdeep Singh 3 wickets in 3 matches Rohit Sharma 61 runs in 3 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 3 wickets in 3 matches Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71 runs in 3 matches

IND vs SL match expert tips (Asia Cup 2022)

The Sri Lankans have struggled against the pacers with Ebadot Hossain and Fazalhaq Farooqi impressing against them earlier in the tournament. Along the same lines, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can be game-changing selections in your IND vs SL fantasy team, given their effectiveness with the new ball and in the death overs.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Maheesh Theekshana

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (c), Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

