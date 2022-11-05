IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 42

The 42nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see India (IND) take on Zimbabwe (ZIM) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction.

India have done well in the ICC T20 World Cup, winning three out of four matches. They have clicked as a unit with the likes of Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh standing out with bat and ball, respectively. A win will assure India of a place in the semi-finals as the group-toppers. They come across a mercurial Zimbabwean side that has blown hot and cold in this tournament. While they have lost their last two games against Netherlands and Bangladesh, Zimbabwe's only win of the Super 12 phase came against Pakistan. While they will head into this game as the underdogs, Zimbabwe will bank on its pace attack to pave the way for a surprise win. With both teams eyeing a crucial win in this game, a cracking game beckons at the iconic MCG on Sunday.

IND vs ZIM Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 42nd game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Zimbabwe will be played on November 6 at the MCG. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs ZIM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 42

Date and Time: 6th November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

IND vs ZIM pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 42

The pitch at the MCG is a decent one to bat on with the average score being 160. Most scheduled matches at the venue have been impacted by rain but the pacers have enjoyed the conditions, picking over 60% of the wickets. Wickets in hand will be the key with the dimensions of the ground also bound to come into play. Chasing could be the preferred option with the pitch not likely to change much.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 160

2nd-innings score: 160

IND vs ZIM Form Guide

India: W-W-L-W

Zimbabwe: NR-W-L-L

IND vs ZIM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani,

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Regis Chakabva (48 matches, 682 runs, SR: 123.77)

Regis Chakabva has been moved around in the Zimbabwean batting unit but to little avail. However, Chakabva can hold his own against both pace and spin with a strike-rate of 123.77 in 48 matches. With Dinesh Karthik batting lower down the order, Chakabva is a top pick for your IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (4 matches, 220 runs, Average: 220.00)

Virat Kohli is the leading runscorer in this tournament, at the time of writing, with 220 runs in four matches. He has three fifties in four matches, holding him in good stead. Given his form and batting prowess, Kohli is another top pick for your IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (7 matches, 185 runs, 9 wickets)

Sikandar Raza is Zimbabwe's go-to player with bat and ball with 185 runs and nine wickets to his name in seven matches. Raza is striking at nearly 150 with the bat and has used his variations to good effect with the ball. With the conditions likely to suit Raza, he is a must-have in your IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (4 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.67)

Arshdeep Singh has been India's best pacer in this T20 World Cup, picking nine wickets in just four matches. He has impressed in the powerplay and death overs, averaging just 14.67 with the ball so far. With Arshdeep in brilliant form and Zimbabwe's top-order looking scratchy, he is a good addition to your IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs ZIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's best player in this tournament, impressing with bat and ball. While he has picked nine wickets with the ball, Raza has stood out with the bat, scoring 185 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 150. Given his form, Raza could be a fine captaincy choice in your IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul struck some form in his previous outing against Bangladesh, scoring a 32-ball 50. He is a proven performer, averaging 38.09 with a strike-rate of nearly 140 in this format. With Rahul looking in good touch, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Virat Kohli 220 runs in 4 matches KL Rahul 50(32) in the previous match Arshdeep Singh 9 wickets in 4 matches Blessing Muzarabani 11 wickets in 7 matches Sikandar Raza 185 runs in 7 matches

IND vs ZIM match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brilliant in the powerplay for India in this tournament, conceding less than 7 runs per over in this phase. Along with Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has consistently picked wickets with the new ball. With the conditions suiting swing bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be a gamechanging selection in your IND vs ZIM Dream11 prediction team.

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

IND vs ZIM 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batter: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Craig Ervine, KL Rahul

Allrounder: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

IND vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batter: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Craig Ervine, KL Rahul

Allrounder: Hardik Pandya, Sikandar Raza

Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Arshdeep Singh

