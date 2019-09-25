IND W vs SA W 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 34 // 25 Sep 2019, 23:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a stunning start to the five-match series, India and South Africa play each other in the second T20I on Thursday at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars for India although Mignon du Preez threatened to take the game away from them in the death overs.

Without Mithali Raj's services, India did cope up with Jemimah Rodrigues also complementing captain, Kaur. Heading into the second game, India will fancy it's chances once again but as seen on Tuesday, South Africa is more than capable of pulling one over the hosts. Although she has a game to forget, Sune Luus looks to lead her side to a series-levelling in this crucial encounter against India. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women:

Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt

Playing XI Updates:

India Women:

Advertisement

Pooja Vastrakar had an off day and could make way for Arundhati Reddy or Anuja Patil. The rest of the side should remain the same with youngster Shafali Verma set to open the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana.

India has a very stable middle order with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur in their ranks while the likes of Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy also following suit. Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey are also crucial to their fortunes considering the form they are currently in.

Possible XI: Shafali, Mandhana, Rodrigues, Kaur(C), Veda, Taniya(WK), Deepti, Shikha, Poonam, Radha and Arundhati/Pooja.

South Africa:

Sune Luus wouldn't be making any changes although better performances are expected from her and the rest of the batting unit. Apart from Mignon du Preez, none of the South African Women were able to bide their time in the middle and support her.

They struggled against spin although they are much better than what they produced on Tuesday. Their bowling unit did well with Shabnim Ismail picking three wickets for them.

Possible XI: Brits, Lee(WK), Wolvaardt, Nadine, du Preez, Luus(C), Khaka, Ismail, Mlaba, Shangese and Sekhukhune.

Match Details:

India Women vs South Africa, 2nd T20

26th September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report:

A good pitch with runs and turn on offer awaits both sides. The powerplay overs are crucial with run-scoring easy with the new ball. With this being a used pitch, more turn will be available which could reduce the par score to about 125-130 for this game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee did get off to a start before throwing it away on Tuesday. She will be expected to score some quick runs at the top of the order as she is picked as the lone wicket-keeper in the side ahead of Taniya Bhatia.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana and Mignon du Preez are must haves in the side with their experience playing in different leagues coming in handy. While one of Jemimah Rodrigues or Harmanpreet Kaur will also fit the bill, Laura Wolvaardt's ability to tackle spin proficiently holds her in good stead. If an extra batter is required, look no further than Shafali Verma.

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma was the player of the match in the first game with the Indian all-rounder even boasting of three maidens with the ball. She is a must have player along with Sune Luus, who should pick a wicket or two with her leg-spin in this game. Nadine de Klerk is another worth-while option whose variations could do the trick with the ball.

Bowlers: Two of Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav are a must with all of them picking two wickets each in the previous game. While Shabnim Ismail's pace is also a decent option to have in the fantasy side, one of Khaka or Sekhukhune should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana had a rare off day on Tuesday but should be expected to make amends against the South In this game. While she is one of the options for this game, spin-bowling all-rounders, Sune Luus and Deepti Sharma also fit the bill.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Tazman Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tazman Brits, Mignon du Preez, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and N Shangese. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Sune Luus