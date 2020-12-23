India vs Australia 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Test Match - Dec 26th, 2020

The second Test between India and Australia is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting this Saturday.

Ahead of the iconic Boxing Day Test, the Aussies are high on confidence after a stunning win in Adelaide. Despite conceding a sizeable lead after their first innings, Australia came back strong with a historic bowling performance to clinch the pink-ball Test.

However, there is still room for improvement, especially in their batting unit with Joe Burns and Matt Wade looking for runs at the top of the order. With Tim Paine finally getting some runs under his belt in the previous game, the hosts would ideally fancy their chances of winning this game as well.

The Indians would be disappointed after their horror show in the second innings in Adelaide. To compound their woes, captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami won't be available for the rest of the series.

India has a few options to ponder upon ahead of this game with Shubman Gill in for a debut. With Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul also expected to make a comeback, India can feel slightly optimistic ahead of this clash.

While both teams have their concerns in terms of injuries, the Australians look a more balanced team with their pace trio of Starc, Hazlewood and Cummins in fine form. With both teams looking to get the upper hand in the series at the MCG, we should be in for a cracker.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Tim Paine (C), Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Will Pucovski, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, James Pattinson and Mitchell Swepson.

Advertisement

India

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

Joe Burns, Matt Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C&WK), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood

India

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 2nd Test

Date: 26th December 2020, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A flat deck is expected at the MCG for this Test, with some movement available off the deck as well. While the initial phase against the new ball would be tough, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle once they get themselves set.

The spinners will have a say in the proceedings as the pitch wears out. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss with the conditions expected to improve for the bowlers with each passing day.

AUS vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUS vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Cameron Green, Cheteshwar Pujara, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Nathan Lyon, Cheteshwar Pujara, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav

Captain: Pat Cummins, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith