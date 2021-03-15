India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd T20I - March 16th, 2021

The third T20I between India and England is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

After a disappointing start to the series, the Indians came back strong with an impressive performance with bat and ball in the second T20I. While the bowlers stuck to their plans, it was the duo of Ishan Kishan and captain Virat Kohli that paved the way for an emphatic win.

With momentum on their side, Team India will be looking to grab the initiative in this series, although it is easier said than done.

England, who began the series in fine fashion, seemed to be stuck in two minds right throughout the game.

While Jason Roy has silenced his critics for now, more is expected of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, with Liam Livingstone breathing down their necks for a starting berth.

England will be pondering a few changes as they look to get back to winning ways with an improved performance.

Both teams are equally matched on paper, although England might hold the edge owing to greater depth and experience in their side.

However, India also possesses a side with a blend of youthful and experienced characters and should go all-out in attack for the win on Tuesday.

Either way, another entertaining game of T20I cricket beckons at Motera, with both sides eyeing a crucial win in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul/Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 3rd T20I.

Date & Time: March 16, 2021; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides on Tuesday at Motera. Although the pitch did play a lot better in the previous game, the bowlers got some help as the match progressed.

While the spinners extracted some turn off the surface, it was the pacers, especially the Indians, who made the most of the conditions with off-pace deliveries.

Batting is relatively easier against the new ball, with the pitch slowing down a touch as the match goes on. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a match-winning total at this venue.

India vs England 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya