IRE vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – June 28th, 2022

India and Ireland will lock horns in the second game of the two-match T20I series on Tuesday, June 28 at The Village in Dublin.

India, captained by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, started their journey on a decent note, taking a 1-0 lead following a seven-wicket victory on Sunday. After being asked to chase down 109 in a rain-curtailed 12-over game, India won with 16 balls to spare.

Harry Tector scored an unbeaten 33-ball 64, but his knock went in vain. Debutants Umran Malik and Conor Olphert didn't have great outings. It was also Ireland's fourth defeat against India in T20Is in as many matches.

On that note, here's a look at three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second T20I between Ireland and India:

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up six wickets the last time India toured Ireland back in 2018. The leg-spinner once again showed the effectiveness he brings to the fore in the shortest format.

In a game where Ireland scored at nine runs per over, Chahal finished with figures of 3-0-11-1.

He picked up the crucial wicket of Lorcan Tucker, who was involved in a 50-run stand with Harry Tector. If not for him, India would have chased close to 120 in their 12 overs.

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Ishan Kishan fired on all cylinders in the first game of the series. The left-hander scored 26 runs off 11 balls with six fours and two sixes, getting India off to a blazing start in their run-chase.

Earlier this month, Kishan was the leading run-scorer in the five-match series against South Africa. If he gets going, the Irish bowlers will find themselves in a lot of trouble.

#1 Hardik Pandya (IND)

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Skipper Hardik Pandya was mightily effective for the Men in Blue in the first match of the series. He opened the bowling and picked up the all-important wicket of Paul Stirling, who recently scored a century for the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

Thereafter, the Indian skipper chipped in with a 12-ball knock of 24 with one four and three sixes during his team's run-chase.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deepak Hooda score a half-century? Yes No 7 votes so far