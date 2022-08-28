JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The 6IXTY Men 2022, Semi-Final 1

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) will square off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the first semi-final of the 6IXTY Men 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Sunday, August 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s for Semi-Final 1.

Jamaica Tallawahs have been quite dominant in the competition so far. Having played three matches, they have won twice and lost once. That loss arrived in their last against Saint Lucia Kings, where they lost by eight runs. Despite that, they finished on top of the standings with four points. Tallawahs have also defeated the Patriots by 55 runs in their first match of the season.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have already lost to Jamaica Tallawahs this season. They managed to win just one of their three games. They finished fourth in the table thanks to their higher NRR compared to St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors and managed to qualify for the semi-finals. They also suffered a loss by a narrow margin of three runs against Trinbago Knight Riders lately.

JAM vs SKN Match Details, Semi-Final 1

The first semi-final of The 6ixty Men 2022 will be played on August 28 at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs SKN, The 6ixty Men 2022, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: August 28, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

JAM vs SKN Pitch Report

The track at Warner Park is friendly towards the batters. The pacers will find something on the pitch in the initial few overs, while spinners are expected to have the upper hand in the middle overs. The side winning the toss will probably look to bat first and set up a score. The average first innings score here is well over 125.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 125.8

Average second innings score: 106.6

JAM vs SKN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Jamaica Tallawahs: L-W-W

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: L-W-L

JAM vs SKN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Jamaica Tallawahs Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing 11

Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Springer, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon, Ashmead Nedd, Jamie Merchant.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable Playing 11

Evin Lewis (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher (wk), Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Duan Jansen, Jaden Carmichael, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Jeremiah Louis.

JAM vs SKN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Amir Jangoo (3 matches, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 229.41)

Amir Jangoo has been absolutely sensational in the competition. He is the leading run-scorer with 117 runs at an average of 58.50. He also has a strike rate of close to 30 and has been very consistent for Jamaica Tallawahs.

Top Batter pick

Rovman Powell (3 matches, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

Rovman Powell has also been instrumental for the Tallawahs. He has collected 77 runs at a strike rate of 175.

Top All-rounder pick

Fabian Allen (3 matches, 56 runs and 1 wicket)

Experienced West Indies international could prove to be an important factor in this game. Allen has scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 200 and has also taken one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Dominic Drakes (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 26)

Dominic Drakes has gotten regular breakthroughs for his team in the competition. He has three scalps to his name in three games.

JAM vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Raymon Reifer

Raymon Reifer is the joint second-highest scorer in the competition with 101 runs in three games and he is yet to be dismissed. He has slammed runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 246. Reifer has also taken three wickets at an average of 13. There’s no doubt that he should be the definite captaincy pick for your JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Amir Jangoo

Amir Jangoo has been extremely consistent with the bat and has been in great form over the last two matches. He is the top scorer in the tournament and is a bankable option.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Raymon Reifer 101 runs and 3 wickets 272 points Amir Jangoo 117 runs 197 points Rovman Powell 77 runs 158 points Fabian Allen 56 runs and 1 wicket 151 points Dominic Drakes 3 wickets 136 points

JAM vs SKN match expert tips

Raymon Reifer’s form with the bat is scarcely believable and he’s yet to be dismissed in three games. He has also picked up regular wickets with the ball and that makes him a must-have captaincy pick for your JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 1, Head to Head League

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo, Andre Fletcher

Batters : Raymon Reifer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Dominic Drakes, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 1, Grand League

JAM vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Edited by Ankush Das