KER vs PUD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match – January 11th, 2021

Kerala will take on Puducherry in an Elite E group match in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kerala and Puducherry had remarkable campaigns in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, where they pulled off quite a few upsets. Kerala ended up finishing fourth in their group last season, ahead of heavyweights Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Puducherry finished fourth in their Syed Mushtaq Ali group last season, doing so ahead of the likes of Assam and Meghalaya.

Nevertheless, both teams could aim for a top-3 finish in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this time around.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Squads to choose from

Kerala

Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Salman Nizar, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK.

Puducherry

D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravindaraj, Kannan Vignesh, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi, S Karthik, Iqlas Naha, Sagar Udeshi, Ramachandran Ragupathy, S Santhamoorthy, Ashith Sanganakal, Raghu Sharma.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Kerala

Sanju Samson (C), Sachin Baby, Rohan S Kunnummal, Robin Uthappa, Midhun S, S Sreesanth, Vishnu Vinod, Basil Thampi, Jalaj Saxena, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM.

Puducherry

D Rohit (C), S Anand, Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Sheldon Jackson, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, A Aravindaraj, Kannan Vignesh, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi.

Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Puducherry, Elite E Group Match.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Date and Time: 11th January 2021, 7:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

A score of 180 runs could be a par one at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

KER vs PUD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Predictions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, S Anand, Paras Dogra, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Fabid Ahmed, Jalaj Saxena, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Pankaj Singh, S Midhun, Basil Thampi.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-Captain: Jalaj Saxena.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Paras Dogra, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, D Rohit, Jalaj Saxena, Sagar Trivedi, A Aravindaraj, Sreesanth, Basil Thampi.

Captain: Robin Uthappa. Vice-Captain: Sachin Baby.