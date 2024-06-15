NAM vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 15, 2024

Namibia (NAM) will go up against England (ENG) in the 34th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 15 IST. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host the match.

Namibia won their first game against Oman in the Super Over. However, they lost their following games against Scotland and Australia by five and nine wickets, respectively. They have been eliminated from the Super 8 qualification race.

On the other hand, England have won only one out of their three games so far. They’ll need to win the upcoming game and expect Australia to beat Scotland on Sunday, to ensure their Super 8 spot.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for your NAM vs ENG Dream11 teams.

#3 Ruben Trumpelmann (NAM) - 8.0 credits

Ruben Trumplemann of Namibia (Credits: X / CricketNamibia1)

Ruben Trumpelmann failed to pick up a wicket for Namibia in the previous game. However, he was impressive in the first two group-stage games, picking up five wickets while being economical with the ball.

Ruben is looking in good shape in the T20s, claiming 11 wickets in the last eight international games. Thus, he will be one of the valuable differential picks for your NAM vs ENG Dream11 teams.

#2 Reece Topley (ENG) - 7.0 credits

England & Oman Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

England’s Reece Topley is a left-arm opening bowler who can chip early wickets and help the side put pressure on the opposition. He has been in good form in this format, chipping in with nine wickets in the last five T20Is.

Topley went wicketless in the last game but will be keen to come back strong in the upcoming game and prove to be lethal.

#1 Mark Wood (ENG) - 7.5 credits

England & Scotland Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Mark Wood is a lightning-fast bowler from England who can unsettle even the most established batters and turn the game in his team's favor. He has been in fine form in the T20Is, recently.

Wood has secured 15 wickets in the last nine T20I games, including a three-wicket haul in the previous game against Oman. He will aim to grab a couple of more wickets in the upcoming game.

