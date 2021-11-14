NZ vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - November 14th, 2021

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the grand finale between New Zealand and Australia on November 15.

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand have completely changed their strategy after losing to Pakistan in their first encounter of the tournament. They registered consecutive wins over India, Scotland, Namibia, Afghanistan and England to enter the grand finale.

Though New Zealand faltered at some moments with the willow, their batsmen stood up to the occasion to make it big for their side. The Black Caps also have a brilliant bowling arsenal with Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee doing well.

Barring a bad game against England, Australia have had an exceptional tournament so far in the T20 World Cup 2021. They defeated South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and Pakistan to enter the final.

David Warner’s comeback to form has been one of the top stories for the Aussies. However, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell are struggling in the middle order. Matthew Wade’s knock in the semi-final will surely inspire the Aussies to go for title glory.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ vs AUS contest.

#3 Kane Williamson (NZ)

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Kane Williamson is a big match player and knows how to tackle pressure situations. He led the side to a third consecutive ICC final and it would be interesting to see how he fares both as a batter and captain in the grand finale this time around.

Williamson has scored 131 runs so far in six outings in the tournament and will be keen to better his numbers in the final. New Zealand’s chances of winning will depend a lot on Kane’s performance with the willow.

#2 David Warner (AUS)

Australia v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Australian opener David Warner’s red-hot form is crucial for Australia to continue their winning momentum. The Aussie dasher has scored 236 runs in six outings so far in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Warner will be keen to finish the tournament on a high after having a poor IPL 2021 UAE leg. He rarely fails in knockout games and fans can expect him to come up with a well-calculated knock in a must-win encounter.

#1 Adam Zampa (AUS)

Australia v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

With the UAE wickets conducive to spinners, Adam Zampa got a lot of support from the surfaces to bag some crucial scalps in his kitty. With the high-pressure game on the cards, Zampa is likely to be the Aussies' trump card yet again.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Aussie spinner has picked up 12 wickets in six outings so far in the tournament, with the best figures being 5/19 vs Bangladesh. Zampa’s good lines and lengths have given him brilliant results so far in the tournament.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Adam Zampa to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far