NZ vs ENG 4th T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 8th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 08 Nov 2019, 00:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips.

The fourth T20I of what has been an entertaining series between England and New Zealand takes place on Friday. After a bright start to the series, England has faltered to concede a 2-1 lead to the hosts. With the action moving to McLean Park, England will look to level the series with the likes of Eoin Morgan and Tom Curran slowly finding their feet. While the Kiwis have momentum on their side, this T20I marks the return of Trent Boult, whose hasn't featured in the shortest format for a very long time. With the stage set for yet another gruelling encounter, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ versus ENG fourth T20I.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand:

Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Pat Brown, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood.

Playing XI Updates:

New Zealand:

Trent Boult should come into the playing XI with Lockie Ferguson being rested for the final two games. Apart from the one change, the rest of the side should remain the same. While openers, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill are yet to fire in unison, Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme have been brilliant in the middle overs. The presence of Jimmy Neesham at number six has paid dividends as well with the south-paw scoring quick runs in the death overs. With their bowling unit also doing well, they will fancy a win in Napier.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Munro, Guptill, Seifert (WK), Grandhomme, Taylor, Neesham, Santner, Southee (C), Tickner, Sodhi and Boult.

England:

A couple of changes could be made by the English with the series hanging in the balance. Chris Jordan and Jonny Bairstow should ideally return to the side with Dawid Malan and Pat Brown making way for them. An additional spinner could also be on the cards with New Zealand's spin twins doing well. Sam Curran and Lewis Gregory's performances could be key in the lower middle order while captain, Eoin Morgan is also due for a big inning. Tom Banton, who made his debut in the previous game, showed glimpses of his ability and will be expected to fire at the top of the order.

Possible XI: Bairstow, Banton, Vince/Malan, Morgan(C), Billings (WK), Sam Curran, Gregory, Tom Curran, Jordan, Parkinson, Mahmood/Rashid.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs England, fourth T20I.

8th November 2019, 10:30 AM IST.

McLean Park, Napier.

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring match is on the cards with teams preferring to chase on this surface. While there isn't much help for the bowlers, change of pace could be a viable tactic. The weather is all clear for this game with a hint of swing on offer due to the overcast conditions at the venue.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: While Tim Seifert has shown glimpses of his attacking prowess, Tom Banton could also prove to be an invaluable pick considering his T20 Blast 2019 record where he scored 549 runs including a superlative hundred for Somerset. Both Seifert and Banton should suffice in regards to the balance of the fantasy team.

Batsmen: One of both Kiwi openers, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are viable candidates with their T20I records speaking for themselves. If picked in the side, Jonny Bairstow is a must have while his captain, Eoin Morgan is also due for a big knock. The World Cup winning captain hasn't able to convert starts into the big ones and will be key to deliver in this must win game.

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme was the Kiwis' top-scorer in the previous game with 55 runs. The burly all-rounder has done well at number four and should be picked in the side along with Sam Curran, who has been fairly impressive with the new ball. If an extra all-rounder is preferred, look no further than Mitchell Santner, who has been the standout bowler for the Kiwis in the tournament.

Bowlers: The returning Trent Boult is another must have player in the side with his ability with the new ball and in the death overs being exemplary. Along with him, the likes of Tom Curran and Ish Sodhi are also viable options. If an extra English bowler is sought after, Chris Jordan could be the ideal pick to round the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Colin Munro and Eoin Morgan haven't able to fire in the series. While Munro has struggled to get off the explosive starts, Morgan hasn't seen off games for England, which has hurt them big time. While both of them are great options for captaincy, the likes of Trent Boult and Tom Banton also fit the bill for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan and Trent Boult. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Eoin Morgan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Ish Sodhi and Chris Jordan. Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro.