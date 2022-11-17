NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between India (NZ) and New Zealand (NZ) will take place at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday, November 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction.

T20 World Cup semi-finalists New Zealand and India will lock horns, with the first match set to be played in Wellington. India are without first-choice players KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, with youngsters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan likely to get some game time in New Zealand.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, have named a strong roster with Martin Guptill and Trent Boult being the notable exclusions. Although they will start as the favorites owing to home conditions, India are well and truly capable of landing the first blow in the series.

With both sides looking to put the disappointment of the T20 World Cup behind them with a win, a cracking game beckons in Wellington.

NZ vs IND Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India and New Zealand face off in the first T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs IND, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 18th November 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs IND pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 1st T20I

The pitch in Wellington is a good batting track with the average first-innings score in the last three matches being 169. While conditions tend to favor pacers here, it is the spinners who have accounted for more dismissals, picking up 60 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. Given the dimensions of the ground, chasing is the preferred option, but the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 169

2nd-innings score: 131

NZ vs IND Form Guide

New Zealand: NR-W-L-W-L

India: W-L-W-W-L

NZ vs IND probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

India injury/team news

No injury concerns for India.

India probable playing 11

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar.

NZ vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (23 matches, 564 runs, Average: 24.52)

Finn Allen is one of the most exciting batters in this format, scoring 564 runs at a strike rate of 165.40. He had a decent T20 World Cup campaign, getting New Zealand off to flying starts at the top of the order. With the comfort of familiar conditions to fall back on, Allen is a good pick for your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Deepak Hooda (13 matches, 293 runs, SR: 153.40)

Deepak Hooda played only one match in the T20 World Cup but has been an integral part of the Indian T20I set-up in recent times. He has 293 runs at a strike rate of 153.40 in this format. Capable of batting anywhere in the line-up, Hooda is a decent player of pace and spin, making him a handy pick for your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (79 matches, 1117 runs, 62 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is one of the leading all-rounders in the world and had a decent T20 World Cup campaign too. He scored a fifty in his previous T20I outing against England, showing his full range with the bat in the backend of the innings. With Pandya likely to play a part with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tim Southee (104 matches, 129 wickets, Average: 23.90)

Tim Southee is one of the most successful bowlers in this format with 129 wickets to his name. He averages 23.90 and is a noted exponent of swing bowling. With Southee in decent form coming into the series, he could be a fine addition to your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Finn Allen

Finn Allen has a terrific record in Wellington, scoring 370 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 201.1. Allen is known for taking on the bowlers early on in the powerplay and has done so to good effect in international cricket as well. With Allen due for a big score, he is a top captaincy choice in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is arguably the best T20I batter with a career average and strike rate of 41.42 and 179.08, respectively. He was one of India's top batters in the T20 World Cup as well, scoring 239 runs in six matches. Given his recent form and ability, Suryakumar is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 564 runs in 23 matches Adam Milne 35 wickets in 33 matches Mitchell Santner 89 wickets in 78 matches Suryakumar Yadav 1284 runs in 40 matches Harshal Patel 26 wickets in 23 matches

NZ vs IND match expert tips for 1st T20I

Ish Sodhi has a good record in Wellington, picking up 11 wickets in six innings. Sodhi has been in decent form of late as well, impressing in the T20 World Cup. While India's middle order will pose a threat, Sodhi's record and knowledge of the conditions could make him a game-changing selection in your NZ vs IND Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill

Allrounders: Deepak Hooda, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs IND Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (vc)

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

