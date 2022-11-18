Create
While we await further updates from Ground Zero, here's a read for you - there are some Indian stars were part of the just-concluded T20 World Cup who are also part of this T20I series. Needless to say, the scrutiny will be on a fair few of them - here's a read into three such players who will be under the spotlight! 👇
Ish Sodhi: It's always going to be a challenge with the short turnaround but that's the way cricket is. Playing a team like India is always exciting and that motivates us. (Bowling in New Zealand) I don't want to say it is easy because it's not. When you see the boundary sizes, you see why. (Partnership with Santner) We're experienced cricketers now and it's good to see we've got a partnership for a long time and hopefully, it goes on for longer. (Attacking role) I like to be more attacking but it doesn't mean you're performing. When Santner is having a good day, I try to attack or contain from the other end and it goes vice-versa as well. It's a funny one. You always get a bit of luck in T20s. The wicket doesn't help a lot but varying the lines is something that helps us a lot in these small grounds. Shukriya!
7:23 PM local time (11:53 AM IST): It's not just raining now. It's absolutely pelting down torrentially! I'm afraid this could end up having an impact on the overs as well. Nothing official of course, but it surely doesn't look good. Keep those fingers crossed!
Ah boo! The rain has returned. It could be that kind of day ahead of us folks! There was no rescheduled start time announced earlier but either way, the delay is on again. Keep your fingers crossed that it subsides and we get going soon folks!
Washington Sundar was interviewed a little while ago. Here's what he has to say: (Why doesn't he warm up with football?): It was a weird incident that happened 5-6 years ago. I played football in the warmups, got injured and broke my ankle. That day I told myself I'd never play football again. I can do a lot of things (instead of football) - I could run, do some sprints. I spend a lot of time doing some mobility, opening my shoulders and hips. I did spend a lot of time at the NCA, training over there, working on my body and my shoulders. The Lancashire stint was amazing. It gave me a lot of experience and it helped me understand myself. I've worked a lot of my body and my skills. A good couple of months after I got injured and I'm rearing to go. New Zealand is one of the most favorite places for me, one of the most favorite countries. Everything about NZ is very kind and sweet. Great for me to be here, especially making my comeback in this tour. Ever since we got here we spent a lot of time walking down the streets. We all love to do this, we get a lot of privacy over here and get to do whatever we want. Looking forward to a good couple of weeks.
The Indian players are out there warming up in the outfield. The signs are good in that aspect. But what about their playing XI? Who could potentially make the cut? We fancy a prediction!👇
Want to hear some good news? The rain has stopped! A couple of players from the Blackcaps camp are out there with a rugby ball although the covers are still intact. Let's hope the rain doesn't return today though and we get a full game going at the earliest.
In the meantime, let's hear from a man who could make his T20I debut if we get a game going, Shubman Gill: I came here for the first time and played the U19 World Cup. I made my international debut here in the ODIs in 2019. Always nice to come back here and going to all the cities I've been here before. I have some really fond memories coming back to New Zealand. Whenever I get to know I'll be going to New Zealand it always brings a smile to my face. I've been able to execute a few things I've been working on. It always feels good when you're able to execute what you've been practising in the nets. Personally I've felt that hitting sixes is not about power but about timing, and meeting the ball in certain areas. If I'm getting it right I know I'll be able to hit sixes. It's not about me thinking about a four or a six, it's about being positive and score. As an opener the intent is to always look for runs. I want to play less dot balls and keep thinking of singles and doubles and not play more dot balls. I always wait and then swinging in line of the ball than swinging hard.
The New Zealand team is indulging themselves in some indoor football as we speak. That's how it is at this point. Going to take a while to get going from the looks of it.

Mind you, both teams would want to hit the ground running. Not just because it's a game of cricket that gives them an opportunity to represent their country, but it also gives them the perfect opportunity to move on from their respective semifinal exits at the T20 World Cup. New Zealand are wearing a largely similar look to the squad they had at the marquee event, with the exceptions of Trent Boult (who is out of contract) and Martin Guptill, who has been omitted. As for India, their A-listers have been given a break and it's Hardik Pandya who will lead this outfit. A number of players who have been banging the door hard to break into this setup will have a chance to show why they can be the solution to end India's hoodoo at multi-national events in time to come. Lots of interesting things to look forward to then, eh?
If you're wondering why we mentioned the weather, well, your worst fears are true - it's pouring at the Sky Stadium and the covers are firmly in place. A delayed start is inevitable folks. Not the kind of news we wanted to greet to with alright!
Here we are! The cricketing season rolls along and the losing semifinalists of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have crossed over the Tasman Sea to get this 3-match T20I series started. Hello and a warm welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of the 1st T20I between New Zealand and India at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. I am Sooryanarayanan Sesha and alongside my partner-in-crime Pratyush Rohra, will bring to you all the updates (pertaining to cricket and the weather) over the next few hours!
Right. The T20 World Cup is done and dusted. Both India and New Zealand’s campaigns ended in disappointment at the penultimate hurdle and while no one is arguing that those will be dubbed successful tournaments, there is not a lot to suggest it was a complete disaster as well. What it did, though, is expose both sides’ shortcomings – flaws that they would have ideally liked some time to brood over and rectify.

In modern-day cricket, though, that is not exactly a luxury. Just a week after both teams were convincingly dumped out of the T20 World Cup, they have to go at it again, albeit in a bilateral series. With the next T20 World Cup a couple of years away, this is perhaps an opportunity for both outfits to see where they stand currently, before a glut of ODIs takes over their calendar for the next year or so.

When talking about recent bilateral tussles, India have a considerable edge over the Black Caps. The last time they were on these shores, they ran out 5-0 winners in a five-match series. In 2021, when the Kiwis travelled to India, they were thumped 3-0 in the T20I rubber. So, recent history does paint India as favourites. But they, of all teams, would know that New Zealand can’t be taken lightly.

Apart from that, this series is a good chance for a lot of fringe players to stake their claim. Hardik Pandya is now skipper of the side and will be auditioning for a full-time captaincy gig. Suryakumar Yadav has not been rested after the T20 World Cup, despite almost carrying the Indian batting unit single-handedly. Rishabh Pant is also part of the squad, although it would be interesting to see the role he plays.

There have been call-ups for Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Shubman Gill as well. With India having deployed Pant as an opener previously, it could be a toss-up between these three to see who partners him. Deepak Hooda, too, would be hoping to make a better fist of things in New Zealand. Oh, and Shreyas Iyer is around as well.

Bowling wise, Umran Malik has been selected in the squad, although it remains to be seen if India are brave enough to unleash him. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been retained post the T20 World Cup, with Washington Sundar (a spin-bowling all-rounder) and Yuzvendra Chahal also likely to play.

New Zealand, on the other hand, is pretty similar to the one that featured against Pakistan at the SCG on November 9. Martin Guptill and Trent Boult, however, have been excluded. But considering the former hardly played at the T20 World Cup, the only question mark would be around who replaces Boult, with Adam Milne seeming the ideal candidate.

Personnel aside, the Black Caps will be wanting to figure out how they can pack a punch throughout their batting innings more consistently. Finn Allen bats belligerently at the top of the order, and Devon Conway acts as his foil. Thereafter, though, it seems a tad too dependent on Glenn Phillips’ hitting ability. With much lesser pressure on this series, New Zealand would hope that Kane Williamson can bat a lot more freely and put India under some pressure.

Thus, New Zealand, especially with several of India’s A-Listers missing, might begin this series as slight favourites. That, though, does not guarantee anything. For much of India’s T20 World Cup build-up, their second-string side (at least on paper) did a lot better than their first-choice eleven.

So, this series will be intriguing and while it may lack a bit of context, considering it is happening so close to the T20 World Cup, it might not be short on entertainment.