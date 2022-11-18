Stadium
Sky Stadium, Wellington, Wellington
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch.
Playing XI
To be announced
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
Suryakumar Yadav,the new Mr. 360 has mustered 239 runs in six outings of T20 WC 2022 at a lavish strike rate of 189.68, with three fifties, and is the best pick for this game.
Shubman Gill is a batter with a solid technique and he will be a good pick due to his appetite to score runs across all formats. In 95 T20s, Gill has 2577 runs at an average of 33.46.
Mitchell Santner was the best bowler for the Kiwi team in the recently concluded T20 WC with nine wickets in five appearances at an economy of 6.45. He can also contribute well with the bat.
James Neesham has not been at his best with his contribution to the lower middle order and should be avoided. In his last five innings, Neesham has scored only 42 runs at an average of 14.
Hot Picks :G Phillips,S Yadav,H Pandya
Risky Picks:K Williamson,S Samson,S Gill
Stay away :K Yadav
Grand League Captaincy Picks:S Samson,F Allen,T Southee