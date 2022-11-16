IND vs NZ 2022: Sky Stadium, Wellington pitch history and T20I records

The first T20I of the India vs New Zealand series will take place at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday, November 18. Both nations have kick-started their training sessions at the venue ahead of the series opener.

Both India and New Zealand were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the semifinals. They will look to work on their weak zones on the road to the next T20 World Cup. Last year, India beat New Zealand 3-0 in a T20I series after the T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps will be keen to avenge that defeat.

Ahead of the series opener in Wellington, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Sky Stadium.

Sky Stadium, Wellington T20I stats

T20I matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Tim Seifert (NZ) vs. India, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/30 - Ashton Agar (AUS) vs. New Zealand, 2021.

Highest team score: 219/6 - New Zealand vs. India, 2019.

Lowest team score: 101 - Pakistan vs. New Zealand, 2016.

Highest successful run chase: 163/6 - New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2014.

Average first-innings score: 162

Sky Stadium last T20I match

In the previous T20I at this stadium, New Zealand defeated Australia by seven wickets on March 7, 2021. A 44-run knock from Matthew Wade guided Australia to 142/8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 143 for a win, the Blackcaps rode on Martin Guptill's 46-ball 71 to win the match in 15.3 overs. 11 wickets fell in the New Zealand vs. Australia match, with spinners accounting for four of them. The batters hit a total of 12 sixes in that contest.

