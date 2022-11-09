NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan (PAK) take on New Zealand (NZ) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Pakistan have hit their strides at the right time with three wins on the trot. Their bowling has been sensational of late, with the duo of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan standing out. While Pakistan are eyeing a place in the final, they come across a strong New Zealand side who have lost just one game in the tournament. The Kiwis have a well-balanced side, with the likes of Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner being the standout players. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, paving the way for an intriguing game at the SCG.

NZ vs PAK Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs PAK, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: 9th November 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ vs PAK pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, 1st Semi-Final

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 179. The spinners impressed in the previous game, picking up five out of 14 wickets and conceding less than seven runs per over. There should be ample help available in the powerplay phase, with 24 wickets falling in the first six overs across six matches. Five out of the six matches at the venue have been won by the team batting first, enticing sides to prefer defending upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 179

2nd-innings score: 115

NZ vs PAK Form Guide

New Zealand: W-NR-W-L-W

Pakistan: L-L-W-W-W

NZ vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (4 matches, 124 runs, Average: 41.33)

Devon Conway has been in decent form in the tournament, scoring 124 runs in four matches. He is one of their better batters in this format with a T20I average of 50.71. With Conway capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (25 off 33 in the previous match vs Bangladesh)

Babar Azam has been woeful in this T20 World Cup, unable to get going with the bat. He got some runs under his belt, scoring 25 runs off 33 balls against Bangladesh. Azam averages 44.87 in 10 matches against New Zealand, making him a decent pick for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (5 matches, 78 runs, 10 wickets)

Shadab Khan has been in sensational form with the ball in the competition, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 11.20. He has been brilliant on the batting front as well, striking at 177.27. Given the conditions on offer in Sydney, Shadab should be a fine addition to your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tim Southee (4 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 12.86)

Tim Southee has been effective for New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, picking up seven wickets in just four matches. With Southee boasting combined figures of 6.1-0-18-4 at the SGC in the tournament, he is another top pick for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Finn Allen

Finn Allen has blown hot and cold in the tournament, scoring 91 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 189.58. Allen comes into the game on the back of an 18-ball 32, but is still due for a big score. Given his ability to take on the pacers in the powerplay, Allen is a good captaincy choice for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is one of Pakistan's top performers in the tournament, scoring 78 runs and picking up 10 wickets in five matches. While his batting holds him in good stead, Shadab's bowling is what stands out with an average and strike rate of 11.20 and 10.80, respectively. Given his form and all-round ability, Shadab is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 91 runs in 4 matches Trent Boult 6 wickets in 4 matches Mitchell Santner 8 wickets in 4 matches Shaheen Afridi 8 wickets in 5 matches Mohammad Haris 59 runs in 2 matches

NZ vs PAK match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Shaheen Afridi is seemingly back to his best, picking up seven wickets in his last two matches. He is one of the best pacers in the world with a T20I average of 22.93. Given his recent form and effectiveness across all phases, Shaheen could be a game-changing selection in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan, Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

Allrounder: Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Mohammad Haris

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (vc), Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

