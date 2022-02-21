NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 4th ODI - February 22nd, 2022

New Zealand Women will lock horns with India Women in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday, February 22.

The White Ferns are having a good run and will look to keep it going ahead of the Women’s ODI World Cup at home. They already have an unassailable 3-0 lead over India Women in the five-match ODI series with two more games to go. Their collective efforts have been key with both bat and ball in sealing the series.

When the chips were down, Amelia Kerr batted well and steered her side to victories. Similarly, other batters also contributed perfectly well in White Ferns’ win. The bowling unit looks decent with Jess Kerr leading the pace unit and Amelia Kerr looking after spin bowling.

Meanwhile, India Women have a lot of chinks in their armor heading into the mega event. A few matches resulted in poor batting and the other few ended up with poor bowling for the Women in Blue. The Mithali Raj-led side looked decent enough with the bat in the previous two ODIs, but bowlers couldn’t bag timely wickets in the middle overs, which resulted in a poor showing for the visitors.

Smriti Mandhana might make a comeback in this ODI and her comeback would surely boost India’s chances of winning. India will aim to turn the tables going into the final two ODIs and end the series on a winning note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ-W vs IN-W contest.

#3 Mithali Raj (IN-W)

Mithali Raj has looked the only consistent batter for India Women throughout the ODI series, with 148 runs in three matches at an average of 74. Though she has to work on her strike-rate, she has not been able to stitch a proper partnership from the other end.

With Mithali looking perfectly set for the mega event, we can expect another big knock from her willow. This time, she will be aiming to convert her fifty into a bigger knock to keep her team in a better position.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven wickets from three innings. She chose perfect lines and lengths throughout the series and shunned the run flow by taking timely wickets.

Deepti will be aiming to put up a better showing with the willow as well going into the final two encounters before heading into the mega event. Her batting figures make for poor reading in this series and she has to score some crucial runs in the middle order.

#1 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Amelia Kerr is definitely the best batter in the series without a doubt. Whenever New Zealand Women were down with the initial wickets, she batted perfectly well to keep her team ahead of the opposition. We can expect her to put in more runs in the upcoming two encounters.

Although Amelia has stopped the run flow, she is yet to get timely wickets in the middle overs for her side. With her putting up a decent showing with both bat and ball, choosing her as one of the multipliers for this encounter would be a smart move.

