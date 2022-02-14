NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI - February 15th, 2022

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and India Women (IND-W) are set to lock horns in the second game of the five-match ODI series on Tuesday, February 15. The John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host the exciting encounter.

The White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, have made an incredible start to their campaign in the ODI series. On Saturday, they defeated the Women in Blue by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead. After being put in to bat, the home team racked up 275 on the board in 48.1 overs before being bowled out. Suzie Bates led the charge with a magnificent century.

India, in their run-chase, huffed and puffed and were bowled out for 213 in 49.4 overs. Mithali Raj scored 59 runs with six fours, but her effort went in vain.

In the article, let's look at three players who you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 teams for the India vs New Zealand T20I.

#3 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Amelia Kerr is an incredible asset to this NZ-W side.

Amelia Kerr has been in pretty decent form of late, both with bat and ball. In the first ODI, she batted at No. 3 and scored 33 runs off 39 balls with the help of five fours. She was also involved in a 52-run stand for the second wicket with Suzie Bates.

Moreover, she bowled 10 overs and picked up the crucial wicket of Deepti Sharma and also took the catch to dismiss Mithali Raj. Kerr also performed well for the Wellington team in the Women's Super Smash. Hence, she can be an asset to any Dream11 team.

#2 Suzie Bates (NZ-W)

Suzie Bates is a crucial player for NZ-W.

Suzie Bates seems to be in the form of her life of late. The veteran was the leading run-scorer in the Women's Super Smash, having notched up over 500 runs with five half-centuries. She has carried over the form in the ongoing white-ball series against India as well.

In the first ODI, Bates scored 106 runs off 111 balls with the help of 10 fours. She batted until the 37th over and made sure the White Ferns posted a decent total on the board. Going by her current form, it would be a good choice to have her as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

Deepti Sharma will be vital for India against New Zealand.

Deepti Sharma has been an effective player for the Indian team over the last few years. In the first ODI, the off-break bowler picked up the two crucial wickets of Suzie Bates and Maddy Green. She is someone who can pick up wickets even in the middle overs.

Sharma is a reliable bowler and can also keep a check on run-scoring. She also scored 16 runs while batting at No. 7, which shows that she can fetch points with the bat as well. Sharma isn't the worst of choices for the multipliers' roles in one's Dream11 team.

