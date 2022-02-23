NZ-W vs IND-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 5th ODI - February 24, 2022

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will lock horns with India Women (IND-W) in the fifth and final ODI of their five-match series at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown, on Thursday, February 24.

The White Ferns have impressed in the ODI series so far. With the Women’s ODI World Cup set to start soon, New Zealand look pretty strong, and have already sorted their strongest playing XI for the mega event.

All-rounder Amelia Kerr’s promotion up the batting order has done wonders for the hosts, as she has upped the ante with her willow-wielding. Kerr will be one of the strongest contenders for the player of the series. With other players clicking as well, the team is collectively reaping the benefits.

Meanwhile, India, led by Mithali Raj have been disappointing despite putting in decent efforts on the field. Their batters and bowlers failed to click collectively, resulting in a series defeat for the visitors. Smriti Mandhana’s poor form hasn’t helped the Women in blue either.

Despite getting initial wickets, Indian bowlers have failed to create an impact in the middle overs. Deepti Sharma is the lone bowler who has done a fair job with the ball. If other bowlers get back to form, India could to do wonders in the final ODI and the upcoming ICC event.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ-W vs IND-W contest.

#3 Mithali Raj (IND-W)

Australia vs India: ODI Series - Game 1

Mithali Raj has scored 178 runs in four innings so far this series at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 82.79. The Indian captain has to work a lot on her strike rate to keep her team on top, though.

With Raj not getting good assistance from the other end, she has failed to improve her strike rate. However, with a mega event coming up and the captain being in good form, she is expected to produce another decent knock.

#2 Deepti Sharma (IND-W)

New Zealand vs India - 3rd ODI

Deepti Sharma, the Indian all-rounder, is the leading wicket-taker in the series with eight wickets from four innings at an average of 25.62. With the willow, she has scored only 95 runs in four innings, though.

If she clicks well with the willow, she could turn the tables for India in the final ODI. She is one of the strongest contenders as a multiplier choice going into this encounter.

#1 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

New Zealand vs India - 4th ODI

White Ferns’ all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been in brilliant form with both bat and ball. She has won three back-to-back games for her side with the willow, and is expected to continue her red-hot form in this clash as well.

So far, she has scored 287 runs in four innings, and is the leading run-scorer in the series at a strike rate of 100. With the ball, she has picked up six wickets in four innings.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Amelia Kerr score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far