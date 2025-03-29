PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against New Zealand (NZ) at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan once again disappointed their fans as they lost the T20I series to New Zealand by 4-1. They will try to make a comeback in the ODI series. Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq, and Mohammad Rizwan have joined the squad and are expected to play a crucial role for their team. New Zealand, on the other hand, are in top notch form and will try to win the series.

The two teams have played a total of 119 head-to-head matches in the 50-over format. New Zealand have won 54 matches, while Pakistan managed to win 61 matches. Three matches ended without any result, while one was tied.

PAK vs NZ Match Details

The first ODI match of the Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025 will be played on March 29 at McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to begin at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI Match

Date and Time: 29 March 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch at McLean Park in Napier is good for bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the pitch tends to slow down in the second innings. The last ODI match played here was between New Zealand and Bangladesh back in December 2023, where a total of 197 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PAK vs NZ Form Guide

PAK - Will be playing their first match

NZ - Will be playing their first match

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

NZ Playing XI

Tim Seifert is unavailable

Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Nathan Smith, William O’Rourke, and Jacob Duffy.

PAK vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He was in exceptional form in the recent ODI matches. He will bat in the middle order and is the backbone of the Pakistan team. Mitchell Hay is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

Babar Azam

Babar Azam and Daryl Mitchell are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Babar is one of the top ODI batters in the world. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and can once again trouble New Zealand bowlers. Will Young is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Agha Salman

Agha Salman and Michael Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Bracewell will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Khushdil Shah is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Jacob Duffy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jacob Duffy and William O'Rourke. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this pitch. Duffy was in great form in the T20I series. He will complete his quota of overs and will get a lot of assistance from the pitch. Haris Rauf is another good bowler for today's match.

PAK vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Agha Salman

Agha Salman is one of the most crucial picks from Pakistan, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs. He was in great form with the bat in the T20I series.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is one of the most crucial picks from the New Zealand squad. He is in top notch form and expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He was amongst the top performers of the T20I series and can continue with the same form.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI Match

Agha Salman

Daryl Mitchell

Babar Azam

Will Young

Michael Bracewell

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam, W Young

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman, K Shah

Bowlers: N Shah, H Rauf, W O'Rourke, J Duffy

Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: D Mitchell, B Azam, W Young, H Nicholls, I Ul Haq

All-rounders: M Bracewell, A Salman

Bowlers: N Shah, H Rauf, J Duffy

