PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 7th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 34 // 06 Jun 2019, 15:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a brilliant turnaround against the English, Pakistan now face their fellow subcontinent nation Sri Lanka as part of the 11th match of what has been an enthralling World Cup so far. While Pakistan did rise from the ashes to end their losing streak, Sri Lanka also managed to do something of that sort with a Nuwan Pradeep-Lasith Malinga inspired win over the passionate Afghans on Tuesday.

Pakistan enter this game as the firm favourites with their batting unit seemingly back to it's best and the left arm duo of Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir picking wickets at will. Sri Lanka on the other hand, will have to address a number of issues with the bat and come out all guns blazing against the Pakistanis, who have a brilliant record in England conditions. With the County Ground in Bristol playing host to this clash between two former world champions, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

Advertisement

After an emphatic reply to all their critics, Pakistan are set to field the same set of players who featured against England with Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali keeping their places inspite of not having to do much with the bat. Although Pakistan play with only four frontline bowlers, Hafeez, Malik and possibly Zaman provide the ten overs in the middle phase which could be crucial in regards to the context of the game. The opening pair of Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman is as good as any other in the tournament while the form of Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez bodes well in the longer run.

Possible XI: Imam, Zaman, Azam, Hafeez, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab, Hasan Ali, Riaz and Amir.

Sri Lanka:

While the Sri Lankans also come into this game high on confidence with their win over Afghanistan, they do have a couple of problems to sort out with the likes of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews unable to take responsibility in the middle order. Twice in the games, the middle order has collapsed owing to poor shot selection and reckless batting which is a worrying sign against the likes of Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz. The playing XI should remain unchanged with Nuwan Pradeep revelling in the previous game with a four-wicket haul. Dimuth Karunaratne has been in decent form since assuming the captaincy although it is Kusal Perera who will be key against the Pakistanis on Friday.

Possible XI: Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis(WK), Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara, Udana, Pradeep, Lakmal and Malinga.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 11

7th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report:

The only game played here in Bristol so far saw some help for the pacers with the new ball while spinners were able to extract some turn with the older ball. All in all, a good surface with a par score of 250-260 should be on offer with even more expected with enough wickets in hand to launch an assault.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis are decent options to have in the side with big performances being expected from the two on Friday. While Kusal Perera was the star of the show with the bat against Afghanistan, Kusal Mendis is yet to contribute to the cause with the Sri Lankan looking to tee off against the Pakistanis.

Batsmen: Babar Azam scored a fine fifty against England and is expected to continue in the same vein while one of Imam ul Haq or Fakhar Zaman is a must in the fantasy team. Inspite of Dimuth Karunaratne's good form at the top of the order, Lahiru Thirimanne should be picked in the side given the south-paw bodes well for the balance of the side.

Allrounders: A number of decent options are available in the all-rounders sections with Mohammad Hafeez being a must have in the side. The veteran is set to bowl the majority of the fifth bowler's quota and in the form that he is in, Hafeez should be picked without any hesitation. Thisara Perera also has a good record against Pakistan while the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva and Shoaib Malik should suffice as the final option in the allrounders department.

Bowlers: In-form pacers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz are the handy options to have in the side while Hasan Ali's clever variations could also yield a wicket or two come Friday. Both Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana are also great options to have in the side while man of the match against Afghanistan, Nuwan Pradeep is also one to watch out for.

Captain: Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis are great options for captaincy given their record in English conditions. Inspite of the two failures, Mendis still remains their best bet against the Pakistan bowlers and should be backed to score some runs. Hasan Ali is an outside option for captaincy if Pakistan opt to bowl first in Bristol.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali. Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Isuru Udana. Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Hasan Ali