QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australian Women's National Cricket League 2021 Match - January 30th, 2021

The first match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021 will see Queensland Fire (QUN-W) take on ACT Meteors (AM-W) at the Chisholm Neighborhood Oval in Chisholm, Australia.

Queensland Fire, who will be lead by Beth Mooney, also have the likes of Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, and Grace Harris in their ranks. With several WBBL stars in the squad, they look a strong side on paper.

Ahead of the start of the #WNCL season this Saturday, get the low down on Queensland's squad, schedule and how they are shaping up ahead of the domestic 50-over tournament | @JollyLauz18 https://t.co/lfl0dYiWOA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 28, 2021

On the other hand, ACT Meteors also boast an impressive line-up, with star players such as Nicola Hancock and Erin Osborne in the team.

#ICYMI, ACT Meteors have a new captain and a coach for the upcoming season.https://t.co/S0ztNArBQ2 — Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) July 2, 2020

Both teams will want to start the tournament with a bang, and this calls for an interesting opener.

Squads to choose from - Women’s National Cricket League 2021

Queensland Fire (QUN-W)

Laura Harris, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Tess Cooper, Georgia Voll, Courtney Sippel, Lilly Mills, Meagan Dixon, Caitlin Mair, Ellie Johnston

ACT Meteors (AM-W)

Katie Mack, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw, Erin Osborne, Carly Leeson, Maitlan Brown, Zoe Cooke, Amy Yates, Madeline Penna, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Olivia Porter, Rebecca Carter, Allison McGrath

Predicted Playing XIs

Queensland Fire (QUN-W): Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Tess Cooper, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Charli Knott

ACT Meteors (AM-W): Erica Kershaw, Katie Mack, Maddie Panna, Angela Reakes, Erin Osborne, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Carly Lesson, Maitlan Brown, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates

Match Details

Match: Queensland Fire vs ACT Meteors, Match 1, Australian Women's National Cricket League 2021

Date: 30th January 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Chisholm Oval, Chisholm, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

Pitch Report

The weather forecast for the game looks good, so there is not much worry for the teams in terms of rain spoiling play. Historically, the pacers have enjoyed the conditions early in the innings. However, we expect the spinners to come into play in the middle overs. Both Queensland Fire (QUN-W) and ACT Meteors (AM-W) should be wary of losing wickets early.

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicola Hancock, Erin Osborne, Chloe Rafferty, Carly Lesson

Captain: Beth Mooney Vice-captain: Nicola Hancock

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Beth Mooney, Erica Kershaw, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicola Hancock, Erin Osborne, Holly Ferling, Carly Lesson,

Captain: Laura Harris Vice-captain: Erin Osborne