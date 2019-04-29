RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 30th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In what is their last home game of IPL 2019, bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore face a resurgent Rajasthan Royals side in what is a crucial game for both sides. A loss in their previous game left RCB reeling with their fate out of their hands while Rajasthan are still alive as they fight amongst the likes of KKR and KXIP for the fourth place in the IPL Points Table. Inspite of winning four of their last six games, RCB's poor form has had a profound effect as Virat Kohli will be looking to end the season on a high with the ICC World Cup 2019 on the horizon against a capable RR bowling unit, which has considerably improved over the last few games. Here are a few tips to help you pick your RCB vs RR Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Playing XI Updates:

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Shimron Hetmyer could be in for a game at the expense of Heinrich Klaasen while Gurkeerat Singh could also drop out for Tim Southee to add more bowling strength. Washington Sundar was decent against DC but the lack of any left handers in the RR line-up could see him drop out for Negi or youngster, Prayas Ray Barman. Much is expected from Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who are key to RCB's chances of trying to avoid the wooden spoon.

Possible XI: Parthiv(WK), Virat(C), de Villiers, Dube, Stoinis, Hetmyer/Klaasen, Sundar/Negi, Gurkeerat/Southee, Umesh, Chahal and Saini

Rajasthan Royals:

After a comprehensive win over SRH at home, no change are expected from the Royals who seem to have finally struck balance with their playing XI. The emergence of Riyan Parag bodes well for RR in the longer term along with Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Aaron's form. With this being Steve Smith's last game this season, he will be hoping to end on a high with a win at the famed Chinnaswamy.

Possible XI: Livingstone, Rahane, Samson(WK), Smith(C), Turner, Parag, Binny, Unadkat, Aaron, Gopal and Thomas

Match Details:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 49

30th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 21

RCB: 9

RR: 10

No Result: 2

Matches in Bangalore: 8 (2 RCB 4 RR 2 NR)

Last 5 Matches: 1 RCB 3 RR 1 NR

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 2 April 2019: RR (164-3, 19.5 overs) beat RCB (158-4, 20 overs) by seven wickets, Jaipur

Man of the Match: Shreyas Gopal (3/12)

Last Match in Bangalore: 15 April 2018: RR (217-4, 20 overs) beat RCB (198-6, 20 overs) by 19 runs

Man of the Match: Sanju Samson (92 off 45)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson is the preferred keeper with the Kerala batsman looking in very fine touch for RR. Parthiv Patel has also been in great form but is due for a failure paving the way for Samson's inclusion.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are due for big scores and are must haves in the team along with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Ajinkya Rahane. Steve Smith plays his last game of the season and would be eager to make it count on a flat track in Bangalore.

Allrounders: Riyan Parag and Marcus Stoinis have been in good form over the last few games with handy contributions with both bat and ball. Both of them are invaluable assets to them while Shivam Dube is also a good option to have in the side.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Gopal are the standout bowlers for their respective side and warranty a place in the RCB vs RR Dream11 team. The likes of Varun Aaron and Navdeep Saini are also handy options to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Virat Kohli's last fifty plus score came against KKR and would be eager to overturn his fortunes with a fine knock. Along with him, AB de Villiers and Steve Smith are also good options to have as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Sanju Samson (WK), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Aaron and Shreyas Gopal. Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Sanju Samson (WK), Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat and Shreyas Gopal. Captain: Steve Smith

