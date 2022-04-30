RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 44

According to the IPL 2022 schedule, the 44th match will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Saturday.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have had a dismal season and are yet to a win a game so far. Their big guns Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have blown cold, impacting their fortunes heavily. They now come across a rampant Rajasthan Royals side who have won six out of their eight IPL 2022 games. While Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, two former MI players, have shone in the batting and bowling departments, respectively, RR's squad depth has come through in the last few matches. Despite Mumbai Indian's wretched form, their starpower makes for an evenly-matched contest on paper. With some of the best T20 players taking to the field, a cracking game is on the cards in Mumbai.

RR vs MI Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis/Tim David, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen/Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat and Riley Meredith.

RR XI

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldip Sen and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

RR vs MI, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 44

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The last game at the DY Patil Stadium saw Gujarat Titans (GT) defend 156 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), courtesy of a good performance from their pacers. A similar sort of pitch is expected with ample help available for both batters and bowlers. The pacers should get some movement and extra bounce off the surface, but the dew factor could even things out as the match progresses. There isn't much turn available for the spinners, who will look to vary their pace and length accordingly. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with teams preferring to chase more often than not upon winning the toss in IPL 2022.

Today’s RR vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has been the biggest attraction in IPL 2022 and for good reason. The RR opener has already scored 499 runs, including three sensational hundreds, in eight IPL 2022 matches. Although he had a rare off-day in the previous game, Buttler is a must-have in your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat in IPL 2022 has had a big impact on the Mumbai Indians' fortunes, with the five-time champions still winless in the competition. Although Rohit has had his moments, he will be keen to return amongst the runs sooner rather than later. With the MI skipper's experience and ability bound to have a say, he is a fine addition to your RR vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has shown glimpses of his ability since being recalled into MI's playing XI in the last few games. While his left-arm pace can be relied upon to get a wicket or two, he can come in handy with the bat in the backend of the innings. Given his all-round ability, Sams is one to watch out for in this game

Bowler

Trent Boult: Although Trent Boult is one of the best swing bowlers in the world, he hasn't been able to hit his stride in IPL 2022. However, the New Zealand pacer has had his moments, with his dismissal of KL Rahul earlier in the the tournament being noteworthy. With Boult due for a big performance, he could be backed to pick up a few wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (RR) - 757 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 597 points

Tilak Varma (MI) - 455 points

Important stats for RR vs MI Dream11 prediction team

Suryakumar Yadav - 239 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 47.80

Shimron Hetmyer - 227 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 171.97

Ravi Ashwin - 7 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches, ER: 7.19

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

RR vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

Edited by Samya Majumdar