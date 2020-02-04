SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 4th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a riveting Test series, South Africa and England move on to the limited overs format as they face each other in the first ODI on Tuesday. This game marks England's first ODI outing as World Champions after a brilliant campaign back home last year. Although a couple of new faces feature in the English squad, they are the clear favorites against a South African side in transition. However, South Africa is a force to reckon with on home soil and should give the tourists a run for their money in this much-awaited clash. With Quinton de Kock and Eoin Morgan set to lead their respective sides for this game, an entertaining game awaits at the Newlands. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA vs ENG.

SA vs ENG Teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks.

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson and Adil Rashid.

Playing 11 Updates:

South Africa:

The South Africans begin a new era under the captaincy of Quinton de Kock, who did lead them in the T20s against India last year. Reeza Hendricks should get the nod over Janneman Malan to open alongside de Kock with the duo of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma expected to feature in the middle order.

While David Miller is the designated finisher in the side, JJ Smuts is a possible option with the all-rounder filling in as the sixth bowler as well. With Kagiso Rabada not in the squad and Sisanda Magala not passed fit, the onus falls upon Lungi Ngidi and Beuran Hendricks while Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin are also likely to feature in the bowling attack.

Possible XI: de Kock(C&WK), Hendricks, Bavuma, van der Dussen, Smuts, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Fortuin/Sipamla, Shamsi, Ngidi and Hendricks.

England:

The English play their first ODI since the World Cup last year with Eoin Morgan continuing to lead the side in this series. Their top order should remain unchanged with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow being one of the best opening pairs in ODI cricket. With Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler unavailable, opportunity arises for the duo of Tom Banton and Joe Denly in the middle order.

The spin duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid also return while Chris Jordan leads the bowling attack alongside Chris Woakes. Along with Jordan and Woakes, one of the two Curran brothers should get the nod although Tom Curran is the frontrunner. With a nice balanced side in their ranks, England will fancy their chances of a winning start to the series.

Possible XI: Bairstow(WK), Roy, Root, Morgan(C), Denly, Banton, Ali, Rashid, Tom Curran, Jordan and Woakes.

Match Details:

South Africa vs England, 1st ODI

4th February 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report:

A good batting track is expected at the Newlands with some help on offer for the pacers. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs although both teams would be eyeing a score of over 270 if they were to bat first. Apart from a few clouds, the weather shouldn't be much of a problem to this clash.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Both Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow are capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. While de Kock's form in the recently concluded Test series was exemplary, Bairstow's hundred in the practice match holds him in good stead. While both of them are viable selections for this game, Tom Banton, who should feature in the middle order, could also be picked if England were to bat first.

Batsmen: Jason Roy and Rassie van der Dussen are must haves in the side owing to their record in this format. Like Bairstow, Roy also scored a hundred in one of the two practice games and looks in good touch. Joe Root is also a decent pick while Eoin Morgan's experience could also serve him well against a decent South African bowling attack. One of David Miller or Temba Bavuma should suffice as the final batting pick in the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Chris Woakes and Andile Phehlukwayo are the obvious choices for the all-rounder spots with their knack of picking wickets bound to bring in some fantasy points. Capable with the bat as well, both of them have ample experience under their belts as well to warranty a place in the side. If an extra all-rounder is to be picked, one of JJ Smuts or Moeen Ali would do, depending on the number of credits available.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid is Eoin Morgan's best option in the middle overs with the English leggie not afraid to flight the ball. This should result in a wicket or two, so Rashid is a must have player in the fantasy side. Along with him, Tabraiz Shamsi is a decent pick as well with the former RCB spinner's knowledge of the home conditions bound to come in handy.

Chris Jordan comes into this series on the back of a decent Big Bash League 2019-20 campaign. He picked 15 wickets a decent average of 24.93 which should hold him in high regards. As for the final pick in the side, one of Beuran Hendricks or Lungi Ngidi should make the cut while Bjorn Fortuin is a viable alternative as well provided he is picked in the playing 11.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, who leads his side on Tuesday, is an obvious choice for captaincy with the South African leading the run-scorers in the Test series with 380. Given his ability to provide fast starts on a consistent basis, de Kock should get some runs at the top of the order. Joe Root and Jason Roy are viable options as well along with de Kock. However, one could punt on Rassie van der Dussen to star for the Proteas with the South African middle order batsman boasting of an ODI average of 73.78 in eighteen games.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Woakes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Moeen Ali, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi and Chris Jordan.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Joe Root

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Jordan and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Rassie van der Dussen