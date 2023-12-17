SA vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – December 17, 2023  

India (IND) and South Africa (SA) will square off in the opening game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, December 17. The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the contest.

Both India and South Africa were brilliant in the 2023 World Cup and will be determined to start this series with a win.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the SA vs IND game:

#3 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) – 9 credits

In 59 ODIs, Rassie van der Dussen has racked up 2,322 runs at an average of 55.28 and a strike rate of 88.05, including six hundreds and 14 fifties. Against India, the right-hander averages 84.33 with a top score of 129 not out, making him a must-pick as captain/ vice-captain for the first SA vs IND ODI.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (IND) – 9 credits

Shreyas Iyer was in great form in the 2023 World Cup. He scored two centuries on the trot, first against the Netherlands and then against New Zealand in a high-voltage semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In 58 ODIs, Iyer has scored 2,331 runs at an average of 49.59 and a strike rate of 100.99, including five hundreds and 17 fifties. Considering his current form, the right-hander is an excellent option as captain/vice-captain for the SA vs IND match.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) – 8.5 credits

Kuldeep Yadav has been extremely successful for India of late in limited-overs cricket. The spinner will be high on confidence after picking up a five-wicket haul in the third T20I a few days ago. On South African soil, Kuldeep has taken 17 wickets from six matches, including two four-wicket hauls, making him our top pick as captain/vice-captain for the first SA vs IND ODI.

