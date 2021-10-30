SA vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 30th, 2021

In the 25th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa (SA) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

South Africa (SA) started their campaign with a defeat against Australia. However, they bounced back with a huge win over the West Indies by eight wickets in their next game.

The Proteas have a top-class bowling lineup that can unsettle any batting lineup in the world. So it's going to be interesting how SL's inconsistent batters fare against them.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's win streak at the T20 World Cup was halted by Australia. The Lankan Lions started the tournament with four consecutive wins - three in the qualifiers and one in the Super 12. They will now look to get back to winning ways against the in-form South Africans on Saturday.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SA vs SL contest.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga has a total of eight wickets in five matches in the tournament so far. He has created a lot of impact with the ball in hand. His miserly spells have turned games upside down for his side.

Moreover, he was promoted up the batting order against one of the teams, and lived up to his captain's expectations with a 71-run knock. An all-rounder like Hasaranga should be a good multiplier option to have in your XI.

#2 Aiden Markram (SA)

South Africa vs West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Aiden Markram, one of the most consistent batters in the South African side, will be raring to go against Sri Lanka. He has all the shots in his arsenal, and is a player to watch out for.

He has scored 91 runs in two innings with the willow in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He is expected to roll his arm as well, with the wickets assisting spin bowlers. His part-time off-breaks might be helpful for his side.

#1 Anrich Nortje (SA)

South Africa vs England - 3rd T20 International

Facing Anrich Nortje is a difficult proposition for any batter in the world currently. He has bowled the joint-fastest delivery of the T20 World Cup 2021 - 153 kph. He has also picked up three wickets in two matches so far.

He is expected to fire on all cylinders against the relatively weak SL team. His lines and lengths have been perfect in the ongoing competition, so SL batters could find it tough to get going against him.

