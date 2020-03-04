SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Mar 5th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Australia and South Africa lock horns in the second Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday. The hosts Australia finished second in Group A after fending off New Zealand in their final group stage encounter. Their opponents, South Africa, have been impressive with both bat and ball.

With a resourceful side in its ranks, South Africa is just one of two unbeaten sides in the competition. Although Australia won't be availing the services of Ellyse Perry, they are still the favourites.

Despite the defending champions even banking on home support, South Africa is well-equipped to tackle the Aussies, which should make for a thrilling contest. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SA-W vs AU-W.

SA-W vs AU-W Teams

South Africa Women:

Dane van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase.

Australia Women:

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham

Playing 11 Updates

South Africa Women:

South Africa has stuck with the same combination for all of their games so far. They should field their strongest side with Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee opening the batting for them. They have a reliable middle order with the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt holding the fort.

Chloe Tryon is the designated floater with Sune Luus providing depth and balance in the side. Their bowlers have been top class throughout the tournament with Shabnim Ismail leading the attack admirably. With Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba in decent form as well, South Africa will fancy their chances against the hosts in Sydney.

Possible XI: Lee, van Niekerk(C), Kapp, du Preez, Wolvaardt, Tryon, Chetty(WK), Luus, Ismail, Khaka and Mlaba.

Australia Women:

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry isn't available for this game with Sophie Molineux likely to get the nod ahead of Erin Burns. The Australians have a formidable batting line-up filled with experience and explosiveness.

While Healy and Mooney open the batting for the Aussies, Meg Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner feature in the middle order. They have sufficient depth in the batting unit with Nicola Carey and Jess Jonassen slated to come in at seven and eight.

Megan Schutt leads the bowling attack, which has a lot of variety in it. While Jess Jonassen and Georgia Wareham handle the spin duties, Schutt is essential for the Aussies with the new ball and in the death overs.

Possible XI: Healy (WK), Mooney, Lanning (C), Gardner, Haynes, Molineux, Sutherland, Carey, Jonassen, Wareham and Schutt.

Match Details

South Africa Women vs Australia Women, 2nd Semi-Final

5th March 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The threat of rain looms large upon the semi-finals with the chances of a match taking place being bleak. If a game does take place, there will be some swing on offer with the new ball. The spinners have traditionally found ample help at the SCG and should be no different on Thursday. Batters should enjoy the conditions with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

SA-W vs AU-W Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Both Lizelle Lee and Alyssa Healy have impressed in patches during the tournament. While Alyssa Healy has 143 runs in four games, Lizelle Lee is only one of two individuals to notch a hundred in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Both of them are great picks for this game with the powerplay restrictions also playing into their hands.

Batters: Beth Mooney is in fine form at the top of the Aussie batting unit with 153 runs to her name. With the southpaw coming into this game on the back of back-to-back fifties, she is a must-have in the side.

While Meg Lanning is also a perfect option, Sune Luus' all-round ability is a handy asset to have in the fantasy team. Mignon du Preez' WBBL makes her a reliable choice as well while the brute force of Chloe Tryon should be picked if a shortened game were to take place on Thursday.

Allrounders: Dane van Niekerk is a must-have in the side with her skill-set being well complemented by the slow track on offer. She should come up with a big performance on Thursday as he is picked alongside Jess Jonassen. Jonassen has six wickets to her name in this tournament and will be key in the absence of Ellyse Perry. If credits suffice, Marizanne Kapp could also be picked with the experienced allrounder capable of making an impact with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: Coming into this game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against New Zealand, Georgia Wareham is in good form with the ball. With her leg-spin being a viable asset to the Aussies, she is picked in the fantasy team alongside express pacer Shabnim Ismail.

While Nicola Carey's all-round ability holds her in high regard, Megan Schutt could also be picked with the number one ranked bowler in this format already accounting for seven wickets in four games. As for the final bowling selection, one of Nonkululeko Mlaba or Ayabonga Khaka should suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: Both captains Dane van Niekerk and Meg Lanning are quite experienced in this format and possess the ability to come with the big knocks at the time of need. Both of them are reliable options for captaincy with Jess Jonassen's all-round ability being one to watch out for. In the case of a shortened game, the South African duo of Lizelle Lee and Chloe Tryon could also be viable punts as the differential pick.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lizelle Lee, Meg Lanning, Sune Luus, Beth Mooney, Dane van Niekerk, Jess Jonassen, Chloe Tryon, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka.

Captain: Lizelle Lee, Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Lizelle Lee, Meg Lanning, Sune Luus, Alyssa Healy, Dane van Niekerk, Jess Jonassen, Mignon du Preez, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Shabnim Ismail and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Captain: Dane van Niekerk, Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning