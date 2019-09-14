SKN vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Game - September 15th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In what promises to be an action-packed game at Warner Park, the home side, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots search for their second win in CPL 2019 as they face the unbeaten Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday. After a sensational run chase against Jamaica Tallawahs, SNP succumbed to a formidable Barbados Tridents side, leaving them with only two points out of four games. They now face a stern test against a GAW side boasting of some of the best young talents in West Indies in Nicolas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer. Considering the nature of the pitch and the firepower on either side, a high-scoring game is on the cards at Warner Park. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite(C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir.

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

Playing XI Updates:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Not many changes are expected from SNP with Evin Lewis and Laurie Evans in top form for them. The performances of Devon Thomas have come as a pleasant surprise for them with ample batting depth also in their ranks. Fabian Allen and Carlos Brathwaite provide the balance in the team while the likes of Rayad Emrit and Alzarri Joseph hold the key in the bowling unit.

Possible XI: Lewis, Thomas(WK), Evans, Brooks, Mohammad, Allen, Brathwaite (C), Mir, Emrit, Drakes and Joseph

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

No changes are on the cards for GAW after three straight wins in CPL 2019. The trio of Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran form the base of the side with the likes of Malik and Hemraj playing around them. With Shadab Khan and Chris Green providing batting strength as well as tidy overs, GAW has a very balanced side in their midst. Adding Keemo Paul and Romario Shepherd to the equation just adds substance to their case of being the hot favourites for this game.

Possible XI: Hemraj, King, Hetmyer, Malik(C), Pooran(WK), Rutherford, Shadab, Green, Paul, Shepherd and Laughlin/Smith.

Match Details:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 11

15th September 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report:

A high scoring pitch awaits both sides with some turn for the spinners as well. Considering the firepower on either side, 170-180 should be competitive on this wicket with the shorter dimensions of the ground coming into play as well.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Nicolas Pooran and Devon Thomas have done well for GAW and SNP respectively with both of them scoring a fifty each in CPL 2019. Although Devon Thomas is the top run-scorer for SNP, Nicolas Pooran is the preferred choice with his ability to clear the boundaries at will being a key aspect on a high-scoring ground.

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis are must-have players in the fantasy team with their form taken into account. Similarly, Chanderpaul Hemraj is another such player who is in good form and can also chip in with a couple of overs with the ball. One of Jason Mohammad or Laurie Evans should suffice as the fourth batsmen in the team.

Allrounders: Keemo Paul and Fabian Allen have done exceedingly well with the ball but it is their batting ability that has caught the eye. Both of them are worthwhile options in the team while the likes of Shoaib Malik and Carlos Brathwaite are also viable candidates in filling out the final spot in the all-rounder's department.

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit has been consistently picking wickets with his clever variations and should be picked alongside one of Chris Green or Shadab Khan. While Alzarri Joseph has done well in CPL 2019, Romario Shephard's brilliant ability in the death overs makes him one to watch out for on Sunday.

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer and Evin Lewis are two of the most explosive batsmen in the competition with the south-paws already making a mark in CPL 2019. Both of them are great options to have as captain along with Nicolas Pooran, who is slowly getting back to his best in a finisher's role for GAW.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Shoaib Malik, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shephard. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Laurie Evans, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Shadab Khan, Romario Shephard, Dominic Drakes and Rayad Emrit. Captain: Evin Lewis, Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pooran