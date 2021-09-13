SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 30

Match 30 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) taking on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

The Patriots have been one of the teams to beat in the CPL as they come into the game on the back of a stunning win over the Knight Riders. Although the Patriots will look to seal the top spot in the league phase, they face a strong TKR side who are itching to bounce back to winning ways ahead of the knockout phase.

SKN vs TKR Probable Playing 11 Today

SKN XI

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua da Silva (wk), Naseem Shah, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen and Jon-Russ Jaggesar

TKR XI

Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Yasir Shah and Ali Khan

Match Details

SKN vs TKR, CPL 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: 13th September 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at Warner Park despite the pitch being on the slower side. There should be some swing and bounce on offer for the pacers, against whom the batters will look to take on in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, spin will play a major role with wickets in hand being crucial. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s SKN vs TKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has come up with good knocks down the order, allowing Kieron Pollard to play his natural game with ease. However, Seifert could be in for a promotion ahead of the knockouts, making him a handy inclusion in your fantasy team.

Batsman

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis smashed a whirlwind century in the previous game to take the Patriots into the final four. He will be itching to back that up with another solid knock and keep his form intact ahead of the all-important semi-finals later this week.

All-rounder

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has tailed off a touch with the bat in recent matches. However, he has come up with good performances with the ball throughout the tournament, making him a must-have in your SKN vs TKR Dream11 team.

Bowler

Jon-Russ Jaggesar: Jon-Russ Jaggesar is one of the most underrated bowlers in the CPL, with his variations being key in the middle overs. Blessed with immaculate control too, Jaggesar should pick up a wicket or two against the Knight Riders.

Top 3 best players to pick in SKN vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Rampaul (TKR) - 524 points

Sunil Narine (TKR) - 551 points

Evin Lewis (SKN) - 592 points

Important Stats for SKN vs TKR Dream11 prediction team

Evin Lewis: 343 runs in 9 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 42.88

Kieron Pollard: 184 runs in 9 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 141.54

Dwayne Bravo: 8 wickets in 7 CPL 2021 matches, SR: 15.25

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Ali Khan

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-captain: Evin Lewis

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Naseem Shah, Jon-Russ Jaggesar and Ali Khan

Also Read

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

Edited by Samya Majumdar