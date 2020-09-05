SKN vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 6th, 2020

Match 29 of the Caribbean Premier League pits the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Sunday.

Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in this tournament, as is evident from their league positions. While the Patriots lie at the bottom with one win in nine games, the Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, have won all their eight games at the time of writing.

While the Patriots will be looking to end what has been a dismal campaign on a high, it wouldn't be easy against a Knight Riders side consisting of Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine. The previous game between the two sides saw Lendl Simmons pave the way for a dominant TKR win, although a much more competitive game is expected this time around.

With both sides looking for the all-important win, we should be in for a thriller.

Squads to choose from

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua de Silva, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Ben Dunk, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Imran Khan, Ish Sodhi, Rayad Emrit (C) and Sheldon Cottrell

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Amir Jangoo, Kieron Pollard(C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein

Match Details

Match: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Date: 6th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy has played true in the morning fixtures with the ball coming on fairly well. However, this hasn't hindered the spinners, who are still extracting considerable turn off the surface.

The pacers should bank on change of pace to get something out of the pitch, with the batsmen keen on making good use of the shorter square boundaries.

With rain and DLS expected to play a part, both teams will ideally want to chase in what should be a good game of T20 cricket.

SKN vs TKR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SKN vs TKR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Lendl Simmons, Sheldon Cottrell, Kieron Pollard, Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Khary Pierre