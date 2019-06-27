SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 28th, 2019

It has been a week since Sri Lanka toppled the hosts England and reinstate their credentials in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Since then, the league table has opened up with the Asian side firmly in contention for a spot in the semi-finals. The same cannot be said about their opponents on Friday, South Africa, who are out of contention after being handed a disappointing loss by Pakistan.

While South Africa have nothing to lose in their final two games, Sri Lanka will be hoping to keep up with the pace-setters as they look to upset the cart and sneak into the semi-finals. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay

South Africa

Faf du Plessis(C), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Beuran Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Playing XI Updates

Sri Lanka

No changes are expected from the side that played England last week. Jeevan Mendis is expected to keep his place in the side with the pitch tending to favour spinners in the middle overs while the likes of Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews look to continue their decent form in the middle order. The trio of Malinga, Udana and Pradeep have been in good form of late and will be crucial once again as they look to pull off another upset in this World Cup

Possible XI: Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Avishka, Mendis, Mathews, Dhananjaya, Thisara, Jeevan, Udana, Malinga and Pradeep

South Africa

Although South Africa were outplayed in the previous game, not many changes are expected from them as they look to exit the World Cup, holding their heads high. Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis are their best bets with the bat while the in-form Rassie van der Dussen has been their best batsman this World Cup. Kagiso Rabada has looked off colour but should be backed to get over it while the likes of Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi complement him in the bowling unit.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Amla, Markram, Faf(C), Dussen, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Rabada, Tahir and Ngidi.

Match Details

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 35

28th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Pitch Report

The pitch should have something for both the batsmen and bowlers with some turn on offer in the middle overs. The weather is all clear for the day and shouldn't be worrying both sides with 270-280 being a competitive score.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock is due for a big one this World Cup and could score some runs against Sri Lanka with no pressure on his back with the Proteas already bowing out of the tournament. Along with him, one of Kusal Mendis or Kusal Perera should suffice with both of them able to score quick runs when necessary.

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis has gotten off to a few starts without converting them. He should be able to continue his good form on Friday while the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Aiden Markram are more than handy options to have in the side. Avishka Fernando was at his belligerent best against England and is another one to watch out for during this match.

Allrounders: Chris Morris has been a revelation this World Cup along with Andile Phehlukwayo, who have picked up wickets regularly with their accurate bowling and also contributed with the bat at times. Both of them are viable candidates for a place in the side along with the burly Thisara Perera, who has been good in bits and pieces so far.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada has been a shadow of the bowler he was a couple of months back in IPL 2019. Inspite of a few factors that have resulted in the South African unable to pick wickets regularly, he should be picked in the side with his pace and accuracy bound to trouble the opposition batsmen at any given time. Along with him, one of Lungi Ngidi or Imran Tahir is a great choice while Isuru Udana's selection in the team is also a must with his good record against the Proteas earlier in the year.

Captain: Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada are the preferred choices for this game with both of them eager to put aside the disappointment of yet another failed campaign. Along with them, the likes of Quinton de Kock and Kusal Mendis are also decent options to opt as captain for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Quinton de Kock, Dimuth Karunaratne, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir and Isuru Udana. Captain: Kagiso Rabada, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Quinton de Kock, Avishka Fernando, Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Kusal Mendis