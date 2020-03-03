SL vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Mar 4th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 around the corner, Sri Lanka and West Indies lock horns in the first T20I on Wednesday. The Sri Lankans are high on confidence after a clean-sweep in the ODIs. But they are in for a tough fight against a near full strength West Indies side in the T20 series. With the arrivals of Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, the tourists will hold the advantage heading into this game. The Sri Lankans, led by Lasith Malinga, have a decent team in their midst and will look to sustain their new found momentum with a win in Pallekele. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for SL vs WI.

SL vs WI Teams:

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara and Asitha Fernando.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh and Kesrick Williams.

Playing 11 Updates:

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka has a lot of experience in its ranks with Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga leading the way. They have a formidable top order with Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando likely to open the batting. While Thisara Perera and Isuru Udana provide balance to the side, Shehan Jayasuriya should get the nod ahead of Dasun Shanaka for the number six spot. Lasith Malinga leads the bowling attack for the hosts with two spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan also set to feature on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Avishka, Mendis, Kusal Perera(WK), Dickwella, Mathews, Shehan/Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Udana, Hasaranga, Malinga and Sandakan.

West Indies:

The West Indies welcome the trio of Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo as West Indies look to field its strongest side. While Lendl Simmons should open the batting with Shai Hope, the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and captain Kieron Pollard follow them in the batting order. The Windies have a long batting line-up with Russell and Bravo expected to feature at six and seven. The tourists could opt for two spinners with Fabian Allen impressing with the bat in the previous game. While Cottrell headlines the bowling attack, Kesrick Williams should get the nod ahead of Oshane Thomas owing to his experience.

Possible XI: Simmons, Hope/King, Hetmyer, Pollard (C), Pooran (WK), Bravo, Russell, Allen, Walsh, Cottrell and Williams/Thomas.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I

4th March 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Pitch Report:

The third ODI, held at this very venue, yielded over 600 runs. A similar pitch is expected with loads of runs on offer although there should be some swing for the pacers to utilize. Change of pace is essential with the ball holding up a bit and the spinners also coming into play as the game progresses. Chasing would be the ideal option with 170 being par on this surface.

SL vs WI Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera got some runs under his belt in the third and final ODI. With the southpaw capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is the preferred wicket-keeper for this game. Shai Hope's ODI form has been brilliant over the last few months. With a tally of 238 runs in the ODI series, Hope could be backed to translate that form into the T20s as well.

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons is a must-have in the side with the veteran impressing in the Windies' last T20I series against Ireland. While the like of Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard are fine options as well, Kusal Mendis' recent form in the ODI series cannot be ignored. He should get the nod ahead of Angelo Mathews although either of them would be a fine pick. Avishka Fernando, who scored 206 runs in the ODI series, is a viable alternative to Mendis with the youngster known for his quick starts at the top of the order.

Allrounders: Andre Russell last played in the Bangladesh Premier League and lead his side Rajshahi Royals to the BPL title. With 229 runs at a strike rate of 179 and 14 wickets to his name, Russell should be picked in the side along with spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga was very impressive in the ODI series with four wickets and is pretty handy with the bat too. As for the third allrounder pick, one of Dwayne Bravo or Thisara Perera should suffice considering their skill-set and experience.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell is a must-have in the side for this game. The KXIP recruit is known for his express pace and ability to nail the yorker in the death overs. Cottrell picked five wickets in the ODI series and should warrant a spot alongside Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga. With change of pace being key on this surface, Isuru Udana's skill-set is a perfect match. He should pick a wicket or two while Kesrick Williams should get the nod ahead of Hayden Walsh for this game.

Captain: Lendl Simmons' last outing for West Indies saw him smash a 40-ball 91 against a hapless Ireland side in January. The opener will look to continue the same form making him the preferred choice for captaincy. While Kusal Perera's explosiveness is a viable option from the Sri Lankan roster, one cannot leave out a fit and firing Andre Russell from the captaincy talks. His all-round ability is a perfect fit for the differential pick and should yield a good number of points in this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Kusal Perera, Shai Hope, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Avishka Fernando, Andre Russell, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Sheldon Cottrell and Kesrick Williams.

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Kusal Perera, Shimron Hetmyer, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Mendis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Sheldon Cottrell and Isuru Udana.

Captain: Kusal Perera, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell