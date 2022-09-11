SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 15

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) will be up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the 15th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet on Monday, September 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 15.

St Lucia Kings have had an underwhelming tournament so far this season. They have won just one of their five games and are stuck at the bottom of the points table. They have just two points and are coming into this clash on the back of two defeats. They went down to Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets.

St Kitts and Nevis are third in the table as things stand. They have secured victory in just one of their five games, while losing another two. Two of their matches have also ended without a result. The Patriots defeated Amazon Warriors by four wickets in their last encounter.

SLK vs SKN Match Details, Match 15

The 15th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be played on September 12 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The match is set to take place at 4.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs JAM, Caribbean Premier League 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: September 12, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLK vs SKN Pitch Report

The track at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is said to be a balanced surface that has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. Four of the last five games have been won by sides chasing the match here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 161.6

Average second innings score: 156.6

SLK vs SKN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Saint Lucia Kings: L-L-W-L-L

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: W-NR-L-L

SLK vs SKN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Saint Lucia Kings Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Saint Lucia Kings Probable Playing 11

Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, Tim David, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams, and Jeavor Royal.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Probable Playing 11

Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, and Rashid Khan

SLK vs SKN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Johnson Charles (5 matches, 186 runs, Average: 46.50)

Johnson Charles is an excellent wicketkeeper choice for your SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the second-highest scorer in the competition with 186 runs in five games at an average of 46.50. He has notched up two half-centuries in five innings.

Top Batter pick

Mark Deyal (4 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 121.27)

Mark Deyal has had an average competition so far and is yet to take off with the bat. He has scored just 57 runs in four innings. Deyal also has two wickets to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

Dwayne Bravo (3 matches, 24 runs and 4 wickets)

A man who needs little introduction, Dwayne Bravo has been instrumental for the Patriots. He has scored 24 runs and has also picked up four wickets already.

Top Bowler pick

Jeavor Royal (4 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.58)

Jeavor Royal’s bowling has been disciplined and he has gotten frequent breakthroughs. He has picked up four wickets in four games at a wonderful economy rate of 6.58.

SLK vs SKN match captain and vice-captain choices

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph is the highest wicket-taker in the competition as things stand. He has scalped 10 wickets in five matches at a fantastic average of 14.30 and at an economy rate of 7.15 runs an over. Joseph has also scored 47 runs at a strike rate of over 151. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy.

Faf Du Plessis

Although Faf Du Plessis hasn’t hit top gear when it comes to plundering runs with the bat, he will still be a key player to watch out for. He has hammered 85 runs at a wonderful strike rate of over 163.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Alzarri Joseph 47 runs and 10 wickets 363 points Johnson Charles 186 runs 287 points Andre Fletcher 153 runs 228 points Dwayne Bravo 24 runs and 4 wickets 160 points Faf du Plessis 85 runs 141 points

SLK vs SKN match expert tips

Alzarri Joseph could also be a great captaincy pick for your SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Team and on the basis of form, he has been one of the best players in the tournament.

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher

Batters: Mark Deyal, Faf Du Plessis, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Duan Jansen

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

SLK vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher

Batters: Mark Deyal, Sherfane Rutherford, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Jeavor Royal, Duan Jansen

