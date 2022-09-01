SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 2

The second match of CPL 2022 will see Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) take on the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at Warner Park in St Kitts. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's all you need to know about the SLK vs TKR Dream11 tips.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are the overwhelming favorites heading into the season with Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell added to their star-studded roster. With the likes of Sunil Narine and Jayden Seales also in good form, the Knight Riders will fancy their chances of a winning start.

As for their opponents, the Saint Lucia Kings will be keen on going the distance this season after losing to the Patriots in the CPL 2021 final. With both teams eager to get their campaign up and running, an entertaining game is on the cards in St Kitts.

SLK vs TKR Match Details

The second match of CPL 2022 will see the Saint Lucia Kings lock horns with the Trinbago Knight Riders at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs TKR, CPL 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 1st September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Live Streaming: Fancode

SLK vs TKR Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at Warner Park with the average first-innings score across the last five matches being 166. In the two T20Is between West Indies and India at Warner Park last month, the pacers accounted for nearly 74 percent of the wickets. Chasing is likely to be the preferred option, with the pitch not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Last 5 CPL matches

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 3

1st-innings score: 166

2nd-innings score: 160

SLK vs TKR Form Guide

Saint Lucia Kings: LWLWL

Trinbago Knight Riders: WWLWL

SLK vs TKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news

Faf du Plessis and David Wiese might not be available for the Kings for the opening fixture.

Saint Lucia Kings probable playing 11

Mark Deyal, Johnson Charles (wk), Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeavor Royal and Preston McSween.

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

Colin Munro might not be available for this game given his Hundred commitments.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Tion Webster, Tim Seifert, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Leonardo Julien, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul and Anderson Phillip.

SLK vs TKR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (11 CPL 2021 matches, 263 runs, Average: 32.88)

Nicholas Pooran had a good CPL season last time around, scoring 263 runs in 11 matches. He has now made the move to the Trinbago Knight Riders and is expected to bat in the top order. Although his recent form (16 runs in two matches vs New Zealand) is not great, Pooran's ability and experience sets him apart as the top wicketkeeper pick.

Top Batter Pick

Johnson Charles (10 CPL 2021 matches, 216 runs, Average: 21.60)

Johnson Charles, who also swapped teams in the off-season, is expected to bat at the top of the order for the Saint Lucia Kings. He scored 62 runs across three matches in the 6IXTY tournament at a strike rate of 167. Given his experience and form, Charles is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine (10 CPL 2021 matches, 12 wickets)

Sunil Narine has been in top form all year, picking 37 wickets at an average of 24.80. He has conceded less than run-a-ball in 2022 despite playing in The Hundred, T20 Blast and IPL, where pitches have generally been good for batting. With Narine boasting a T20 strike rate of 167.6 this year, he is a must-have in your SLK vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeal Hosein (11 CPL 2021 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 15.92)

Akeal Hosein has been brilliant since bursting onto the scene for the Trinbago Knight Riders a couple of seasons back. He has accounted for 23 wickets across his last two seasons at an economy rate of just 5.17. Akeal can put the long handle to good use as well with a strike rate of 185.3 in the previous CPL season.

SLK vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph has been in good form in T20s in 2022, picking up 18 wickets in 16 matches. Joseph can generate high pace and extract extra bounce, troubling the batters. Given his form, Joseph can be a good captaincy option for your SLK vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is fresh off a brilliant Hundred campaign which saw him take 11 wickets at an average of 11.00. He can also add value with the bat given his ability to take on the bowlers from ball one. With Narine bound to enjoy the conditions on offer as well, he is going to be a popular captaincy pick for this game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SLK vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Roston Chase 446 runs in 12 CPL 2021 matches Nicholas Pooran 263 runs in 11 CPL 2021 matches Akeal Hosein 13 wickets in 11 CPL 2021 matches Sunil Narine 12 wickets in 10 CPL 2021 matches Kesrick Williams 11 wickets in 8 CPL 2021 matches

SLK vs TKR match expert tips

The Saint Lucia Kings could be missing a few key batters, including Faf du Plessis, who is currently playing in The Hundred. This dents the batting might of the Kings, allowing the Trinbago Knight Riders pacers to dictate the outcome of the SLK vs TKR game. Along the same lines, Jayden Seales could be a brilliant addition to your fantasy team.

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Tion Webster, Ackeem Auguste

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Roston Chase

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph (vc), Jayden Seales

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SLK vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles (vc)

Batters: Kieron Pollard, Tion Webster, Ackeem Auguste

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Mark Deyal

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Scott Kuggeleijn

Edited by Samya Majumdar