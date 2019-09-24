SLZ vs GUY Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 26th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 35 // 24 Sep 2019, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In what is a potential mismatch on Thursday, St Lucia Zouks look to pull off a huge upset as they host Guyana Amazon Warriors. Riding on the form of Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, Guyana has been the team to beat this season with six wins out of six. On the other hand, St Lucia Zouks finds themselves at the bottom of the pile with only win in six games. Although they are still in the running for a playoff spot, St Lucia will look to get an improbable win to drastically improve their chances of doing so without having to depend on other results. Against a side which has bowled out opponents in all their previous four games, St Lucia Zouks has their task cutout for them at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Squads to choose from:

St Lucia Zouks:

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Fawad Ahmed, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Najibullah Zadran, Krishmar Santokie and Lasith Malinga

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar.

Playing XI Updates:

St Lucia Zouks:

No changes are expected from the home side with Darren Sammy not being a fan of too many changes in the business end of a tournament. A rejig in the batting order saw Rahkeem Cornwall being demoted in spite of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. This does bode well for the balance of the side with an equally destructive Colin Ingram in the top order. Colin de Grandhomme and Darren Sammy assume the roles of finishers in this side along with Rahkeem Cornwall. Fawad Ahmed, the highest wicket-taker of CPL 2018, hasn't exactly fired this season although Obed McCoy and Hardus Viljoen have done well. All three of them are crucial to their fortunes come Wednesday as they seek to stay alive in the competition.

Possible XI: Fletcher (WK), Campbell, Ingram, de Grandhomme, Cornwall, Sammy (C), Barnwell, Royal, Viljoen, Williams and Ahmed.

Advertisement

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Guyana has made the least number of changes to their side in this year's CPL which is a testament to their consistency on the field. Qais Ahmed was left out for the previous game but could return instead of Odean Smith with ample turn on offer to exploit. This move does leave GAW short on death bowling options but Chris Green has done exceptionally well in the powerplay overs and the middle phase as well. The onus will be on the trio of Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran once again although it is Brandon King, who currently leads the run-scoring charts for Guyana.

Possible XI: King, Hemraj, Hetmyer, Malik(C), Pooran(WK), Rutherford, Green, Paul, Shepherd, Qais and Tahir

Match Details:

St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 22

26th September 2019, 3:30 AM IST

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Pitch Report:

The weather should clear up for the start of this game, which should be dominated by the pacers. The overcast conditions should provide extra swing although batsmen should be able to play their nature game. 165 is competitive on this surface as long as the bowlers stick to their game plans.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher and Nicholas Pooran are the preferred choices for this slot with both individuals doing well in CPL 2019. While Pooran has shone with his quickfire cameos towards the end of the innings, Andre Fletcher is due for a big score with St Lucia desperate for a win on Thursday.

Batsmen: Like Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer has also struggled to convert his starts. He should be backed for this game along with Colin Ingram and John Campbell. One of Guyana's opening pair of King or Hemraj would suffice as the fourth and final pick.

Allrounders: Shoaib Malik is slowly getting into peak form and is one to watch out for in this game. Along with him, Colin de Grandhomme and Rahkeem Cornwall are decent options as well considering what they are capable of with the bat in hand. All three of them could be picked provided the balance of the side is intact in terms of credits.

Bowlers: Two of Paul, Green and South African veteran, Imran Tahir should suffice from the Guyanese roster. Although he hasn't picked a wicket so far, Hardus Viljoen is also a great candidate to back in the fantasy team. One of Obed McCoy or Fawad Ahmed should also fit the bill for this game.

Captain: Shimron Hetmyer is the obvious choice for captaincy with the southpaw being one of the most dangerous players in the competition. While he is one option, Colin de Grandhomme's all-round abilities could also prove to be a hit. The likes of Chanderpaul Hemraj and Colin Ingram are also decent options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Colin Ingram, Rakhkeem Cornwall, Colin de Grandhomme, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Chris Green, Hardus Viljoen and Fawad Ahmed. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Colin de Grandhomme

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin de Grandhomme, Shoaib Malik, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Hardus Viljoen and Obed McCoy. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Colin Ingram