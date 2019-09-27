SLZ vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 28th, 2019

St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs have only two wins in CPL 2019 and are on the brink of elimination. On Saturday, they clash against one another with two valuable points in the balance at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. Both teams have been very inconsistent although they are picking up momentum heading into the final games of the season. While Jamaica Tallawahs pulled off an improbable win against Barbados earlier in the week, St Lucia Zouks were put to sword by Brandon King and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

With this being the final home game for St Lucia, much is expected from their inspiration captain Darren Sammy with this being a virtual knockout game for either side. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

SLZ vs JAM Squads

St Lucia Zouks

Darren Sammy (C), John Campbell, Obed McCoy, Kesrick Williams, Andre Fletcher, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Jeavor Royal, Andre McCarthy, Beuran Hendricks, Chris Barnwell, Keddy Lesporis, Nitish Kumar, Fawad Ahmed, Colin de Grandhomme, Cameron Delport, Najibullah Zadran, Krishmar Santokie and Lasith Malinga

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton(C), Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamar Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green, Liton Das, Jade Dernbach and Javelle Glenn

SLZ vs JAM Playing XI Updates

St Lucia Zouks

No changes are expected from the Zouks in spite of a thumping loss to table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors. Colin Ingram and Colin de Grandhomme are in decent form in the middle order with Rahkeem Cornwall scoring quick runs at the top of the order as well. Their bowling unit will be crucial to their fortunes against the likes of Chris Gayle and Liton Das. Fawad Ahmed has picked nine wickets this season and would eye a couple on Saturday to lead his side to a crucial win.

Possible XI: Fletcher, Cornwall, Ingram, de Grandhomme, Hamilton(WK), Sammy(C), Barnwell, Royal, Fawad, Viljoen and Williams.

Jamaica Tallawahs

After a morale-boosting win earlier in the week, Jamaica enter this contest as the slight favourites. Although Russell didn't feature in the previous game, he could be in line for a return at the expense of Javelle Glen. Dwayne Smith has done well as the fifth bowler along with Ramaal Lewis although Zahir Khan has been the pick of the bowlers for Jamaica this season. Oshane Thomas should continue to warm the bench with Jade Dernbach's variations playing a major role in the last few games.

Possible XI: Phillips(WK), Gayle, Walton(C), Liton, Smith, Russell/Glen, Springer, Imran, Zahir, Dernbach and Ramaal.

SLZ vs JAM Match Details

St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Match 24

28th September 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

SLZ vs JAM Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game on Thursday, the pitch does favour strokeplay although spin will play a major role. Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks utilized two spinners each at different stages of the game with three wickets also to their credit. While there is a small threat of rain, at least a shortened game should be completed.

SLZ vs JAM Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Glenn Phillips and Andre Fletcher have done well at the top although it is Phillips who has taken the CPL by storm for the second season running. With 330 runs to his name, he is currently the highest run-scorer in CPL 2019 and should be backed to put in another good performance against the Zouks.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle is due for a big one with the Universe Boss unable to get going since his century against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. While he is one option to have in the side, the likes of Colin Ingram and Jamaican captain, Chadwick Walton are viable candidates as well. Dwayne Smith has shone with his medium pace bowling doing the damage despite failing with the bat. He is a resourceful option worth picking to balance out the side in terms of credits.

All-rounders: The last time these two teams faced each other, Rahkeem Cornwall slammed a quick-fire fifty to guide the Zouks to a vital win in Kingston. He is another must-have for this game along with Colin de Grandhomme. If picked in the side, Andre Russell should also be one to watch out for during the match along with Imran Khan.

Bowlers: Zahir Khan and Fawad Ahmed have six and nine wickets respectively at a decent average as well. With the nature of the pitch taken into consideration, both of them should pick a wicket or two. Along with them, the likes of Jade Dernbach and Kesrick Williams also fit the bill with their clever variations and tactical know-how.

Captain: In what is a must-win game for both teams, Chris Gayle will be the one to look out for with the Jamaican opener being the only one to slam a hundred this season. Although his form doesn't ooze confidence, he is definitely one of the front-runners for captaincy alongside Colin Ingram. Along with the two southpaws, Zahir Khan is also a viable punt worth picking as captain or vice-captain, with the pitch providing some turn to exploit for the Afghan.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin de Grandhomme, Imran Khan, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan and Ramaal Lewis. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Colin Ingram

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Gayle, Andre Fletcher, Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Rahkeem Cornwall, Imran Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Jade Dernbach, Hardus Viljoen, Zahir Khan and Shamar Springer. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Zahir Khan