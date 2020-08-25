SLZ vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 26th, 2020

Match 13 of the Caribbean Premier League features a top-of-the-table clash between the unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders and the St Lucia Zouks on Wednesday.

Both teams have gotten off to a flying start in CPL 2020 with three wins apiece. While the Knight Riders were expected to enjoy such a start at the beginning of CPL, the Zouks have done well with the likes of Roston Chase and Mohammad Nabi holding fort in the middle order.

Despite both sides being in good form, the Knight Riders, with their plethora of stars, are the clear favourites for this encounter although they cannot take the Zouks lightly.

With the Queen's Park Oval playing host, we should be in for a cracking start to the doubleheader on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall/ Kimani Melius, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Chemar Holder, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Khary Pierre, Dwayne Bravo, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales and Fawad Ahmed

Match Details

Match: St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Date: 26th August 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball beckons with help on offer for everyone at the Queen's Park Oval.

The batsmen should fare better than they did at the Brian Lara Stadium with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. While the spinners won't get a lot of help, the pacers will be ones to watch out for with swing on offer with the new ball.

With this being a day game, both teams will ideally look to bat first and set a target of at least 160, which is about par at this venue.

SLZ vs TKR CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLZ vs TKR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Darren Bravo, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Chemar Holder

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Najibullah Zadran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Kesrick Williams, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Chemar Holder

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine