SL vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – June 8th, 2022

Australia are in Sri Lanka for a multi-format series. The visitors began the T20I series with a win. Five one-day internationals and two Tests are to be played following the three-match T20I series. The second T20I will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Both sides have some quality players in their ranks for the T20I series. There are players on both sides who performed well in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Current World T20 champions Australia kick-started the T20I series with a convincing win over the hosts in the first game. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 128 runs. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner chased down the total with six overs to spare.

Going into the second T20I, have a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team between Sri Lanka and Australia.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga will look to bounce back in the second game (Credit: Getty Images)

Ace Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is a great asset to the side. He was expensive in the first T20I. However, he is a genuine wicket-taker and has been sensational for the Islanders in recent times.

Moreover, Hasaranga was the leading wicket-taker for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 edition. He picked up 26 wickets from 16 games at an average of 16.54 and was also the second-highest wicket-taker overall.

Hasaranga has proved his worth consistently with the ball. He can also come in handy with the bat. Despite not starting well, Hasaranga remains a crucial factor to Sri Lanka’s chances of beating Australia.

He will be keen to come back with a match-winning spell in the second T20I.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood scalped four wickets in the first game (Credit: Getty Images)

Josh Hazlewood has emerged as Australia’s best T20I bowler in the recent past. He has adapted well to different conditions, delivering consistently for his side with the ball.

After playing a vital role in Australia’s T20 World Cup triumph, the right-arm pacer was a key factor in Royal Challengers Bangalore making the playoffs of the IPL 2022. He grabbed 20 wickets at an impressive average of 18.85.

Hazlewood carried his brilliant form into the T20I series as well. He picked up four wickets in the first T20I, conceding just 16 runs from his four overs.

His ability to bowl economically and pick up wickets makes him a threat to any batting unit. Hazlewood’s skill to stick to tight lines and lengths will be something that will keep the Sri Lankan batters on their toes.

#1 David Warner

David Warner had a brilliant start to the series (Credit: Getty Images)

David Warner, after being dropped by SunRisers Hyderabad on the back of an indifferent season in IPL 2021, has made a fantastic comeback in the shorter format with the bat.

He was named the 'Player of the Series’ as Australia won the T20 World Cup. Moreover, he followed it up with a successful IPL 2022 season for the Delhi Capitals (DC). The prolific left-hander piled up 432 runs from 12 matches, averaging 48.

The southpaw carried his fine form in the opening T20I, remaining unbeaten on 70 off just 44 deliveries at an impressive strike rate of 159.09. He continues to be a key member of this Australian batting line-up and is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

