Most runs and most wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 22)

Tamil Nadu emerged as the champions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They defeated Karnataka by four wickets in the title decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After being inserted into bat, Karnataka posted a score of 151/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Tamil Nadu chased down the target off the very last delivery to defend their title.

R Sai Kishore (3/12) starred with the ball for the Vijay Shankar-led side as his early blows put Karnataka on the back foot. However, Manish Pandey's side recovered through the efforts of Abhinav Manohar (46 off 37) and Praveen Dubey (33 off 25) to put up a fighting total.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire 4-0-12-3 some numbers for Sai Kishore in the finals of SMAT. All three wickets were Karnataka's top order batsmen. Pretty sure guy's gonna go for a good price & probably will find himself in the starting XI of some team next season. 4-0-12-3 some numbers for Sai Kishore in the finals of SMAT. All three wickets were Karnataka's top order batsmen. Pretty sure guy's gonna go for a good price & probably will find himself in the starting XI of some team next season. https://t.co/5iHr8a44Lu

Chasing 152, Tamil Nadu seemed to be struggling when they lost the wickets of Vijay Shankar and Narayan Jagadeesan off consecutive deliveries in the 16th over when they still required 57 runs. Shahrukh Khan then took his side home with an unbeaten 33 off 15 deliveries, including a last-ball six.

BCCI Domestic @BCCIdomestic



A last-ball SIX from



Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. 👏 👏 #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Final



Scorecard ▶️ WHAT. A. FINISH! 👌 👌A last-ball SIX from @shahrukh_35 does the trick! 💪 💪Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. 👏 👏 #TNvKAR Scorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/syed-… WHAT. A. FINISH! 👌 👌A last-ball SIX from @shahrukh_35 does the trick! 💪 💪Tamil Nadu hold their nerve & beat the spirited Karnataka side by 4 wickets to seal the title-clinching victory. 👏 👏 #TNvKAR #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #FinalScorecard ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/syed-… https://t.co/G2agPC795B

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal finished as the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He amassed 334 runs in seven matches, with an unbeaten 97 as his highest score. Agarwal scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 148.44, with the help of 35 fours and 12 sixes.

Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda occupied second position in the run-scoring charts. He smashed 294 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. Hooda's runs came at an excellent strike rate of 168.00 and were studded with 23 fours and 17 maximums.

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane was placed third in the top run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He aggregated 286 runs in five knocks, with a top score of 75. Rahane had a decent strike rate of 133.64 and struck 26 boundaries and 11 sixes.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Chama Milind, with 18 scalps to his credit, was the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He had 5/8 as his best performance and conceded an average of 8.41 runs per over.

Andhra's CV Stephen and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan picked up 14 wickets apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The former was placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better average.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stephen had a best effort of 4/11 and an exceptional economy of 6.05. Dhawan, whose 6/23 were the best figures of the tournament, also had a decent economy of 7.14.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Should Punjab Kings retain Shahrukh Khan ahead of the IPL 2022 auction? Yes No 1 votes so far