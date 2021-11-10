T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for 1st Semi-final, ENG vs NZ | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The knockout phase of the ICC Men's World Cup 2021 is here, with the first semi-final featuring England and New Zealand set to take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Before we get into the thick of things, a review of my performance in the Super 12 phase is due. As of now, I stand with 12284.5 points and rank #3292 overall. Despite a few miscalculations midway through the Super 12 stage, I was able to improve my ranking after a lukewarm Qualifying Round.

With limited resources available and of course the 2x booster intact, here's to a successful knockout phase in terms of fantasy points and ranking.

So without further delay, here is how I have set-up my fantasy league team ahead of the knockout matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST (ENG vs NZ) on Wednesday, 10th November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for 1st Semi-final - ENG vs NZ

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final - ENG vs NZ

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10.5 credits), Jonny Bairstow (England, 10 credits)

Batters: Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan, 8.5 credits) and Steve Smith (Australia, 9 credits)

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 9 credits) and Moeen Ali (England, 8.5 credits)

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan, 9.5 credits), Adam Zampa (Australia, 8.5 credits), Trent Boult (New Zealand, 9 credits) and Chris Jordan (England, 8 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0, Transfers Made: 0/5

Overall, I've gone with a fairly balanced side with at least two players from each team. I've also decided to back in-form bowlers to the fullest with their form and ability bound to shine in such crunch games.

For the first semi-final, I've gone in with three England players in Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan.

Jordan is England's premier death bowler and has been fairly consistent as well. He has the skill-set to succeed in Abu Dhabi, which is why he gets the nod over Rashid, who was slightly higher priced at 9 credits too.

Moeen Ali is a must-have for me, even though New Zealand have only one left-hander in their top-five. With Jason Roy injured, Ali is likely to bat at three or possibly four and should be crucial against New Zealand's spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

As for Jonny Bairstow, I had to choose between him and Jos Buttler, who isn't a bad option at all. But I expect Bairstow to open the batting in Roy's absence and get back into run-scoring form at the top of the order. It is his preferred position and with Buttler likely to go hard at the bowling, it affords Bairstow some time to get his eye in as well.

But if one is hell-bent on bringing in Buttler, I would suggest sacrificing Trent Boult for Tim Southee or Santner to afford Buttler at 10.5 credits.

Speaking of Boult, he is one of two New Zealand players I have picked in my fantasy league team. He is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the tournament with 11 wickets and comes into the game on the back of a man-of-the-match performance against Afghanistan. Expect him to trouble Buttler early on with his innate swing-bowling ability.

As for my Kiwi batting pick, I've preferred Kane Williamson for obvious reasons. He is best when under pressure and has scored some runs coming into this game. He can be swapped with Devon Conway, who I feel is due for a big knock. But in all likelihood, Williamson is New Zealand's best chance of making it through to another ICC tournament final.

Moving over to the other half of my fantasy league team, I've gone in with three players each from Pakistan and Australia. The two major exclusions in my side are David Warner and Babar Azam. While Azam's form makes him a great option, I feel Mohammad Rizwan is a better bet with the law of averages also going against the Pakistan skipper. But Azam is a good enough player to get another fifty.

Steve Smith is one batter who I am backing to come good and for good reason. I don't think Warner or Aaron Finch will survive Pakistan's new ball duo of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim, bringing Smith and Mitchell Marsh, my second Aussie selection, into play.

Smith also has a brilliant record in ICC knockout matches, adding value to his case for inclusion. As previously mentioned, I will be backing in-form bowlers, which is why Adam Zampa finds a place in my side. He also provides flexibility in terms of credits, which is a win-win situation for me.

Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman complete my team from the Pakistan contingency. While Shaheen's selection is self-explanatory, Fakhar's form isn't noteworthy. But with the southpaw having a decent record against leg-spin, I believe he can score at least 15-20 runs to help the cause.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for 1st Semi-Final - Summary

Players Playing in 1st Semi-Final: Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson

Jonny Bairstow could open the batting for England

Although there is a lot of buzz around Jos Buttler, I prefer Jonny Bairstow to come good in this fixture. He is due for a big one this tournament and with him likely to bat at the top of the order, one can expect him to deliver a quick start for England.

As for the other differential pick, I've gone with Kane Williamson, who has been in decent form coming into the game. Although Moeen Ali is a good option himself, Kane Williamson's ability against both pace and spin should give him an edge and also serve him well in this high-octane game.

