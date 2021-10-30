T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 25 & 26, SA vs SL - ENG vs AUS | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Another double-header comes our way in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. While the first match between Sri Lanka and South Africa is bound to be an exciting one on Saturday, all eyes will be on eternal rivals England and Australia as they square off in Dubai later in the day.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 22 of T20 World Cup 2021

Friday didn't see much action in terms of fantasy points as some lukewarm performances from Hasan Ali and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, perhaps a risky selection in the first place, left me wanting for more. But I've still got a lot of matches to look forward to and shrug off this matchday.

I've been holding a few players for these upcoming games, which helps me save a few transfers for the rest of the tournament. Ideally, I have the luxury of fielding at least four to five players each game, something I intend to do and make full use of. So without further ado, here are my tentative transfers for the upcoming double-header in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (WI vs BAN) and 7:30 PM IST (AFG vs PAK) on Friday, 29th October 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Click here to find out which is the next match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 time table.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 25 & 26, SA vs SL | ENG vs AUS

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 25 - SA vs SL

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan, 8.5 credits) and Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits)

Batters: David Warner (Australia, 11 credits), Aiden Markram (South Africa, 8 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 9 credits)

Bowlers: Naveen ul Haq (Afghanistan, 8 credits), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa, 9 credits), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits) and Mitchell Starc (Australia, 9.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 2, Transfers Made: 35/75

Transfers: Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi (IN); Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman (OUT)

Now that I already have two Sri Lankan players in the side, I will be bringing in the South African duo of Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi at the expense of Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman, both of whom will not be in action for a few days. Markram's form makes him a must-have and given his handy off-spin as well, he will likely play a role in the powerplay with the ball against the likes of Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka.

Shamsi, meanwhile, is due for a big performance with the ball and given the mystery surrounding the leggie, there is a lot to look forward to in this clash. In addition to these two changes, I will also look to bring in Quinton de Kock, provided he plays. If he does play, I will transfer him in at the expense of Mohammad Rizwan.

The real test will be ringing in changes for the second game. However, half the work is already done with three Aussies - Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and David Warner - already available in my side. I would ideally like two to three England players as well, with Eoin Morgan and co. playing on Monday as well. Jos Buttler is a must-have and will be brought in for De Kock or Rizwan, depending on the South African's availability.

Apart from Buttler, the duo of Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow are the ones I will be looking to bring to the fore. With Bairstow being priced at a slightly higher credit status a concern, a backup option would be Dawid Malan, who could be backed to score some runs in this game.

Note: Transfers made to Match 25 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 23 and 24 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 25: Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Perera

Players Playing in Match 26 (with tentative transfers): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Aiden Markram and Kusal Perera (Both Match 25) - Jos Buttler and Mitchell Starc (Both Match 26)

Jos Buttler will open the batting for England against Australia

For the first fixture of the day, Aiden Markram and Kusal Perera are my options for the captaincy. Markram has been in sublime form for South Africa despite batting in the middle order. I expect his off-spin to come into play as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

As for Perera, I have backed him in nearly every Sri Lanka game. He did look in good touch against Australia before getting out to a Mitchell Starc yorker. However, there is a catch to all of this. If Quinton de Kock is restored to the playing XI, I would prefer him instead of Markram. This is a choice I would have to take after the toss.

As for the much-awaited clash between England and Australia, Jos Buttler is my go-to man and for good reason. He is a brilliant white-ball cricketer who is capable of taking any bowling attack apart. In addition, he hasn't converted a start into a big one, something I expect is on the cards for Buttler.

Perhaps a booster could also be used, but Australia and Mitchell Starc in particular is a dangerous proposition. Walking along the same lines, Starc is my second captaincy option given his form. He has picked up four wickets in two games so far and with the left-armer nailing his skills in both games, Starc is surely one to watch out for against England.

