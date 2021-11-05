T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 36 & 37, NZ vs NAM - IND vs SCO | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 continues with another mouth-watering double-header on Friday. While the first match features New Zealand against a resourceful Namibian outfit, India face Scotland in Dubai later in the day.

I had a decent day in the office on Thursday. Although I didn't make many changes to the side, I was able to gather some valuable fantasy points with my captaincy pick for the first game, with Aaron Finch delivering with the bat.

Kusal Perera and Evin Lewis also did well, serving my cause nicely.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 35 of T20 World Cup 2021

With a few New Zealand, India and Namibian players already there in my fantasy team, I wouldn't be needing many changes. With my boosters also intact, an exciting couple of days beckon.

So without further ado, here are my tentative transfers for Friday's double-header.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (NZ vs NAM) and 7:30 PM IST (IND vs SCO) on Friday, 5th November 2021.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 36 & 37 NZ vs NAM | IND vs SCO

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 36 - NZ vs NAM

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits)

Batters: KL Rahul (India, 10.5 credits), Evin Lewis (West Indies, 9 credits), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, 10 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: David Wiese (Namibia, 8.5 credits), Roston Chase (West Indies, 8 credits)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (India, 8.5 credits), Trent Boult (New Zealand, 9 credits), Mahedi Hasan (Bangladesh, 8 credits) and Jasprit Bumrah (India, 10 credits)

Remaining Credits: 2, Transfers Made: 70/75

Transfers: Trent Boult (IN), Mitchell Starc (OUT)

For the first game of the day, I already have Kane Williamson, Craig Williams and David Wiese in my fantasy side. I just have to bring in another bowling option - Trent Boult, whose left-arm angle and ability to pick up wickets with both the new ball and in the death overs hold him in good stead.

Mitchell Santner, who I picked ahead of Ish Sodhi in the previous New Zealand game, is also someone I will keep tabs on.

As for the second game of the day, I already have two Indian bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to take care of my bowling needs. Bringing in one or two Indian batters would be a good ploy.

KL Rahul is my first choice for the same, although Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are also decent options to consider ahead of Friday's second game.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 36 and 37 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 36: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Craig Williams, David Wiese

Players Playing in Match 37 (with tentative transfers): Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul and/or Rohit Sharma

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain picks: Kane Williamson and Trent Boult (Both Match 36) - KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah (Both Match 37)

Kane Williamson is due for a big score for New Zealand

Who else but Kane Williamson? Although the Kiwi captain has been in decent touch over the past year or so, he hasn't scored many runs lately. Given that this is a must-win game for New Zealand, I expect Williamson to come up with a good performance against a potent Namibian bowling attack.

With conditions helping swing bowling, Trent Boult is another obvious pick, but I will also be considering David Wiese at the time of the toss.

KL Rahul is my preference for one differential pick for the second game of the day. Rahul looked in good touch against Afghanistan and if he is to continue his rich vein of form, another big day beckons in the fantasy league.

As for the second differential selection, Jasprit Bumrah is the preferred choice with the express pacer due for a couple of wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021.

